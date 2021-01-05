The funds come, on the one hand, from the regional government of Saxony-Anhalt and on the other, from the German central government.From pv magazine Germany Switzerland-based solar module manufacturer Meyer Burger has secured up to €22.5 million in public funds for the construction of its heterojunction solar cell factory in Thalheim, Germany. The company was granted a €15 million grant from the regional government of Saxony-Anhalt, where the manufacturing will take place, and the German central government. Another grant of €7.5 million comes from another fund aimed to improve the regional economic ...

