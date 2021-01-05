Future Market Insights: Will Demand for Camping and Caravanning Recover from COVID-19 Slump in 2021? New Study Opines

Market players are altogether investigating new camp grounds as an ever-increasing number of individuals are demonstrating enthusiasm for experience camping and caravanning.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / Anticipated to ascend at a CAGR of 7.6% amid 2020-2030, FMI in its recent report stated a stable growth for the camping and caravanning market. As an increasing number of individuals are seeking the best travel experience in a shorter duration, after being home bound due to COVID-19, players are focusing on a specific arrangement for customers to cater their prerequisites.

"Prominent players in the market are introducing loyalty projects to draw in consumers towards camping exercises. Additionally, noticeable participants are altogether promoting and advertising gift cards for campers through social media and different off lines stores to build retention rate and customer awareness." says an FMI analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11121

Camping and Caravanning Market - Important Highlights

Europe remains the biggest revenue generator in the global market during 2020-2030.

RV camping and backpacking will remain majorly preferred type of camper throughout the forecast period.

The privately owned campgrounds will lead among other destination type segments owing to surging demand for luxury camping worldwide.

Camping and Caravanning Market - Drivers

Flexibility and freedom offered by concept of caravan tourism is encouraging the market growth.

Millennial's and younger generations passion for traveling is projected to impact growth positively.

Increase in government initiatives to assist expansion of caravanning tourism will drive market growth.

For information on the Research Approach used in the Report, Request Methodology@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-11121

Camping and Caravanning Market - Restraints

Absence of basic amenities will might limit the growth of the market.

A slump in sales due to government imposed nationwide lockdowns across different nations to avert the spread of COVID-19 has hurt the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

The camping and caravanning market has been worst impacted by the COVID-19 induced ban on non-essential travel as majority of the industry operators closed their sites. The incompetence to generate revenue from their sites has meant players face swelling insurance, debt, rental, employment and maintenance costs, which considerably weighed on profitability. However, with the ease on lockdown measures as well as vaccine development, the market is anticipated to regain its pre-crisis sales in 2021.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies identified in the global camping and caravanning market include Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., ACCOR SA, Radisson Hotel Group, International Palamos, Haven Liesure Limited, TENTRR, HIP camp, Vacansoliel, ACSI Holding BV, Selectcamp, along with others. Majority of the companies are focusing on retaining their customer base by offering e-gift cards to their customers to promote loyalty for their brands.

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11121

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the camping and caravanning market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights on the basis of destination type (state or national park campgrounds, privately owned campgrounds, public or privately owned land other than a campground, backcountry, national forest or wilderness areas, parking lots, and others), type of camper (car camping, RV camping, backpacking and all), consumer orientation (male, female, and kids), and age (6-12 yrs, 13-17 yrs, 18-24 yrs, 25-44 yrs, and 45 + yrs), across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.1.1. Who Is Travelling?

1.1.2. How Much Do They Spend?

1.1.3. Direct Contribution of Tourism To GDP

1.1.4. Direct Contribution of Tourism To Employment

1.2. Global Number of Participants

1.3. Number of Outings

1.4. Average Outings

1.5. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Scope

3. Tourism Industry Overview

3.1. Travel & Tourism Industry Contribution To Global GDP

3.1.1. By Spending Type

3.1.2. Domestic v/s Foreign

3.1.3. Direct, Indirect, and Induced

3.2. Travel Sector Contribution To Global Overall Employment

3.3. Travel & Tourism Growth Rate

3.4. Foreign Visitor Exports As Percentage of Total Exports

3.5. Capital Investment In Travel & Tourism Industry

3.6. Different Components of Travel & Tourism

4. Forward: New Trends in Camping and Caravanning Market

4.1. Adventuring into the Great Outdoors Fuels the Economy

4.1.1. Spending on Outdoor Gears

4.1.2. Trip and Travel related Spending

4.2. Outdoor recreation continue to be a jobs generator and economic driver

4.3. Participants Demography, 2019 (%)

4.3.1. By Marital Status

4.3.1.1. Married or Living with a domestic Partner

4.3.1.2. Single

4.3.1.3. Divorced OR Separated

4.3.1.4. Widowed

4.3.2. By Work Status

4.3.2.1. Employed

4.3.2.2. Student & Homemaker

4.3.2.3. Retired

4.3.2.4. Not Employed

4.3.3. By Level of participation (%)

4.3.3.1. 1-3 times

4.3.3.2. 4-5 times

4.3.3.3. 6-11 times

4.3.3.4. 12-23 times

4.3.3.5. 24-51 times

4.3.3.6. 52+ times

4.3.4. Trip Preparation (18+ above)(%)

4.3.4.1. Walk-in

4.3.4.2. 1-3 days

4.3.4.3. 4-7 days

4.3.4.4. 2-4 weeks

4.3.4.5. 1+ months

4.3.4.6. 3+ months

4.3.4.7. 6+ months

4.3.4.8. 1+ years

4.3.5. Average Number of Trips per Season (%)

4.3.5.1. Summer

4.3.5.2. Fall

4.3.5.3. Winter

4.3.5.4. Spring

4.3.6. Enjoyment of Activities (%)

4.3.6.1. Participate in camping + another outdoor activity

4.3.6.2. Only Participate in camping

5. Market Background

5.1. The State of Outdoor Recreation Economy Overview, 2019 (% )

5.1.1. Camping

5.1.2. Motorcycling

5.1.3. Trail Sports

5.1.4. Wheel Sports

5.1.5. Fishing

5.1.6. Off-roading

5.1.7. water sports

5.1.8. wildlife viewing

5.1.9. wheel sporting

5.1.10. snow sports

5.1.11. Hunting

5.2. Type of Caravan Mostly Preferred, 2019 (%)

5.2.1. Conventional Caravans

5.2.2. Tent Trailer

5.2.3. Pop-Top Caravans

5.2.4. Pop-Out Caravans

5.2.5. Camper Trailers

5.2.6. Fifth-Wheeler

5.2.7. Motorhomes

5.3. Top 10 Preferred Sports and Leisure Activities during camping (% of demand), 2019

5.3.1. Card and Board Games

5.3.2. Fishing

5.3.3. Photography

5.3.4. Outdoor Cooking

5.3.5. Hiking

5.3.6. Traditional Yard Games (badminton, horseshoes, etc)

5.3.7. Boating

5.3.8. Canoeing

5.3.9. Road Bicycling

5.3.10. Kayaking

5.4. Top camping Purchases Preferred (%) , 2019

5.4.1. Flashlight

5.4.2. Cooler

5.4.3. Backpack

5.4.4. Airbed

5.4.5. Tent

5.4.6. Sleeping bags

5.4.7. Propane or liquid fuel lighting

5.4.8. Headlamp

5.4.9. Lantern

5.4.10. Camp Furniture

5.5. Macro-Economic Factors

5.5.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook

5.5.2. Global Internet Penetration Outlook

5.5.3. Retail Sector GVA and Growth

5.5.4. Per Capita Disposable Income

5.5.5. Personal Income & Expenditure Trends

5.5.6. Global Urbanization Growth

5.5.7. Consumer Expenditure Trends

5.5.8. Travel and Tourism Industry Growth

5.6. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

5.6.1. Top Companies Historical Growth

5.6.2. Global Consumer Goods Industry Outlook

5.6.3. Global Urbanization Growth Outlook

5.6.4. World Internet User Statistics

5.7. Value Chain Analysis

5.7.1. List of Distributors

5.7.2. List of key manufacturers

5.7.3. List of Retailers

5.8. Market Dynamics

5.8.1. Drivers

5.8.2. Restraints

5.8.3. Opportunity Analysis

Request Complete TOC Of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-11121

Explore FMI's Coverage of the Travel & Tourism Industry

Safari Tourism in Africa: Get insights on the safari tourism in Africa through FMI's report covering detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis.

Adventure Tourism in Africa: FMI's exhaustive study on the adventure tourism in Africa covers the latest trends, innovations, key players, and popular strategies.

Global Backpacker Gear Sector: Obtain detailed analysis on the global backpacker gear sector through FMI's report covering competitive analysis, key regions, and segmental analysis.

About Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/camping-and-caravanning-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/camping-and-caravanning-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623115/Will-Demand-for-Camping-and-Caravanning-Recover-from-COVID-19-Slump-in-2021-New-Study-Opines