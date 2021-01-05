Growth in Older Population Drives Demand Opportunities in Surgical Drainage Devices Market: TMR

- Global surgical drainage devices market is likely to grow at promising pace during assessment period 2019 to 2027. This growth can be attributed to increased number of surgeries in all worldwide locations.

- Sturdy healthcare infrastructure and increased older population in North America makes it dominant region in surgical drainage devices market.

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical drains refer to implants used for removal of fluid and/or gas from body cavity or wound. Urinary catheters, nasogastric tubes, ventriculoperitoneal shunts, and vascular access ports are some of the products used for surgical drainage purpose. Mainly, the process of draining is used for removing dead space, unwanted fluids or gas, as well as in preventing accumulation of gas or fluid in body.

Analysts at TMR are of the opinion that the global surgical drainage devices market will show growth at a moderate CAGR of 3.9% during the assessment period of 2019 to 2027. Remarkable growth in older population in all worldwide locations and increased efforts of players to improve the product quality are likely to fuel the expansion of the global surgical drainage devices market in the upcoming years.

Key Findings of Surgical Drainage Devices Market Report

The global surgical drainage devices market was accounted for US$ 2.9 Bn in 2018.

The market is projected to show growth at decent CAGR of 3.9% during assessment period 2019-2027.

North America was dominant region in the market for surgical drainage devices during 2018.

The abovementioned region is predicted to maintain its dominant position during forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to offer lucrative avenues for surgical drainage devices market during assessment period.

is projected to offer lucrative avenues for surgical drainage devices market during assessment period. The global surgical drainage devices market is fragmented in nature.

Surgical Drainage Devices Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Increased number of Surgeries Drives Market Expansion

In recent period, there is remarkable growth in number of minimally invasive surgeries. This growing popularity is on the back of diverse advantages of non-invasive surgeries including less pain and scarring, maller incisions, shorter hospital stays, faster recoveries, and fewer complications. Thus, increased number of surgeries in all worldwide locations is likely to fuel prominent demand opportunities for vendors operating in the global surgical drainage devices market in the years ahead.

Growth in Older Population Fuels Demand Opportunities

In recent few years, there is remarkable growth in older population in all worldwide locations. This population base is more likely to experience various health issues such as cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, and eye diseases. As a result, there is considerable growth in number of surgeries among this population pool. This scenario depicts that the global surgical drainage devices market will experience upward graph of revenues in the years ahead.

Surgical Drainage Devices Market: Competitive Assessment

The competitive landscape of the global surgical drainage devices market is highly intense owing to presence of many international and regional level players. To maintain leading position in this scenario, players in this market are using diverse strategies.

Several vendors operating in the global surgical drainage devices market are growing interest in regulatory approvals. Apart from this, many enterprises are in the surgical drainage devices market are focused on technological advancements and new product launch activities. This aside, many players are using the strategy of acquisition and collaborations to strengthen their market position.

The list of important companies working in the surgical drainage devices market includes many players including BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Teleflex Incorporated, Cook Medical, Johnson and Johnson, Stryker, REDAX, and Cardinal Health.

