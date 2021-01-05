Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2021) - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (OTCQB: SBEV) (https://www.SplashBeverageGroup.com), a holding company of leading portfolio of beverage brands, announces today that its CEO Robert Nistico will be Interviewed live on the Emmy Award winning "The Big Biz Show," a nationally syndicated TV and radio show this Tuesday, January 5th, 2021 at 11am PST/2pm EST.





The Big Biz Show

The Big Biz Show covers current business events, internet-related issues and other hot topics in the business world. The Big Biz Show is seen and heard in over 100 million broadcast TV homes, 150 radio stations in the U.S. and in 175 countries. The Emmy Award winning show was named by TALKERS Magazine as one of the "Top 10 Most Influential Financial Shows."

The Big Biz Show can be seen and heard every weeknight on YouTOO America Television Network at 8 p.m. ET, the following morning at 7 a.m. ET, and every weekday on BizTalk Radio at 2 p.m. ET. Additionally, the show can be accessed digitally by visiting BizTVClub.com, where you can watch the Big Biz Show every weeknight at 9 p.m. ET.

Nistico will discuss key factors of success and growth initiatives for Splash Beverage Group including:

The powerhouse executive team of Industry mavens at Splash Beverage Group, including successes, industry presence and extensive distribution and retail relationships

The Company's portfolio of beverage brands on trend with consumer desires and cutting-edge formulas and proprietary packaging technologies

Execution of business: Splash prides itself on delivering on time and in line with stated objectives toward exponential growth

Acquisitions: Including its recent inaugural acquisition of Copa Di Vino last week. Acquisitions and rollup strategies are a key component to Splash's growth strategy alongside organic, in-house development of brands and products

About Robert Nistico, CEO:

Robert Nistico



Robert Nistico is CEO of Splash Beverages Group. A 28-year beverage industry veteran, Robert was the fifth employee and VP/General Manager for Red Bull North America, where he led the start-up from zero sales to $1.45 billion. Robert is the founder and CEO of Marley Beverages and was responsible for framing out the long-term vision for the company. Earlier in his career, Nistico held executive positions with Diageo and Gallo. A highly motivated, results-driven, creative, and passionate leader with an entrepreneurial spirit and the highest of standards, he has delivered outstanding results in small private start-ups as well as global public environments. His experience has included direct and indirect sales management, strategic brand marketing, production, co-packing, packaging, budgeting, forecasting, profit and loss management, financial modeling, operations, and logistics. Robert serves on the Board of Apollo Brands in Dallas, Texas, and holds an Advisory Board position with Transition Capital Partners, LLC (a private equity firm), also in Dallas.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.:

Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments which they believe leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk.

SBEV believes its business model is unique as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible pre-existing brand awareness or pure category innovation.

About Copa Di Vino:

Copa Di Vino is the leading producer of premium wine by the glass in the United States. Founder and owner, James Martin discovered the concept on a bullet train adventure through the south of France. A year later he brought the technology to his hometown of The Dalles, Oregon located in the majestic Columbia River Gorge. His passion for wine led to Copa Di Vino - wine in a glass - a ready to drink wine glass that could go anywhere without the need for a bottle, corkscrew or glass. Just open and enjoy! Wine is no longer trapped in the bottle!

