Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin Entertainment Recognized in New York Observer's PR Power List 2020

Dolphin is the only collection of Entertainment PR agencies included

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / New York Observer named Amanda Lundberg, CEO of 42West, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), and Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin, among the 50 PR "Power Players" in the publication's annual list for 2020, which changed its format from ranking agencies to honoring individuals this year.

Dolphin's PR agencies - 42West, The Door, and Shore Fire Media - have all made multiple appearances on the list each year since its inception in 2016, and have been consistently recognized as industry leaders in entertainment, music, and hospitality PR.

The Observer cites O'Dowd's careful curation of 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Viewpoint Creative and, most recently Be Social, as building a "Super Group" that is unique within the industry.

Lundberg is recognized for her leadership in growing 42West's footprint in the streaming space with clients like Amazon, Apple, HBO Max, Hulu, and Netflix. The Observer further notes that 42West clients took home more than half the awards at this year's Emmys.

Megan Zehmer, Vice President at 42West, and Nina Lee, Director at Shore Fire Media, were named among the Observer's PR Power 20 Rising Stars, which recognizes high-achieving up-and-comers in PR that are 30 years old or younger. Zehmer is celebrated for her leadership in the release and awards campaigns for Schitt's Creek that led to the show's historic "sweep" of all seven major Emmy Awards for a comedy series. Lee is recognized as a driving force behind diversifying Shore Fire's roster and amplifying the voices of marginalized artists and bands.

"Being recognized by the New York Observer for excellence as one cohesive group of agencies affirms the core of what we all most believe at Dolphin: that we can synergize and innovate for our clients in a far bigger way together than any individual firm could execute alone," states O'Dowd. "While we also believe that each of our publicists are among the very best in the entertainment industry, today we are thrilled to celebrate Amanda, Megan and Nina for their well-deserved recognition."

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music and hospitality industries. In December 2019, all three PR firms were ranked among the Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contact:

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/622980/Dolphin-Entertainment-Recognized-in-New-York-Observers-PR-Power-List-2020