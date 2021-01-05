TraceSafe Inc.: TraceSafe Partners with TTG Canada for National and International Events

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / Tracesafe Inc., ("TraceSafe") (CSE:TSF) a global leader in wearable safety tech, including contact tracing and quarantine management, is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with TTG Canada (TTG) (comprised of TTG Partnerships/TORQUE Strategies). TTG's dedicated and experienced sponsorship, marketing and communications team's portfolio includes high-profile properties and events such as Rugby Canada, HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, Hockey Canada and the IIHF World Junior Championships, as well as collaboration with many prestigious Canadian brands on strategic marketing and purpose initiatives.

At the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton, TraceSafe has successfully showcased to date that they can help keep players, staff, and the media safe. Based on that success, and the recognized need for tournaments and competitive events to undergo new and effective considerations of contact tracing, social distancing and potentially quarantine management solutions, TTG is partnering with TraceSafe to deliver contact tracing and quarantine management solutions for all events that they manage going forward.

Andrea J. Shaw, Founder & Managing Partner of TTG Canada and former 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games executive, said "it's our pleasure to be partnering with the incredible TraceSafe team to help ensure we all continue to stay safe through this delicate time in the world for sports and events." TraceSafe CEO Wayne Lloyd added, "TraceSafe is thrilled to support a safe return to sports together with TTG. This partnership speaks to our growing reputation in the international sports community, and our ability to scale across countless events. We're honoured to be safeguarding athletes, the media, venue employees and attendees with our technology solutions."

TraceSafe's low-powered Bluetooth beacons are wearable or embedded in event credentials, and support a safe return to sports and events via contact tracing. In addition, TraceSafe's quarantine management wristbands enable event organizers to ensure that self-isolation requirements meet established health and safety protocols.

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low power bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government and large-scale venue management.

About TTG Canada

Founded around a kitchen table, TTG Canada has grown and evolved over a decade of service to the marketing and sponsorship industry in Canada. A legacy of the Vancouver 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, we are now two agencies (TTG Partnerships/TORQUE Strategies) with three offices across the country and a family of clients that have welcomed us into their worlds. Born out of the Olympic movement and nurtured over the years by clients that inspire them to continually raise the bar, the TTG team is driven to exceed client expectations.

