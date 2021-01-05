EETimes: Taiwan will Showcase Its Latest Technologies at CES 2021 Virtual Show

Under the Ministry of Science and Technology auspices, Taiwanese startups will be presenting their innovations at the CES Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA), a virtual interactive pavilion.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / As governments and organizations realized that we'd have to live with the restrictions for a long time, many of the originally scheduled shows of 2020 were canceled or became online-only events.

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is one of the most influential tech events globally - a showcase for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. The 2021 edition, which, in normal circumstances, would be taking place in Las Vegas in a few days, will be an online event with conferences, demonstrations, and meetings taking place from all over the world.

We are all looking forward to regaining the normality of international travel and physical meetings in international events. However, the nature of online and hybrid trade conferences has created an opportunity for many companies across different continents, industries, and sizes to showcase their solutions and innovations. Many organizations, especially startups that do not have the infrastructure or the resources to have a physical presence at events such as CES, can now participate in the show directly from their home cities and reach a broad international audience.

Taiwan's government helps startups reach international exposure

In the past three years, the Taiwan Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) has been at CES helping dozens of the country's startups present their innovations to the world. In 2019, the CES Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) featured startups offering products and services such as an Artificial Intelligence platform to fight leukemia, an IoT food-safety device to test for allergens, an eye-controlled human-machine interface, and a low-cost OLED lighting system, among others.

And, in January 2020, the Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) featured a record number of 82 startups. Some key technologies featured at the show included wireless delivered power for 5G devices, embedded biometric technology for automotive driver monitoring system (DMS), headset-free 3D imaging, and an electronic "nose" to detect ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP).

For this year's CES all-digital edition, Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology is now bringing the innovations of 100+ startups to the world under the new Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) Virtual Edition. The selected companies will show their technologies in fields such as AI, 5G wireless communications, healthcare, and smart energy.

Collaboration and creative disruption are critical to the success of fighting the current crisis

The Ministry of Science and Technology recognizes the need to help combine different industries' existing strengths with new ideas to create new products and services. The current crisis created by the global pandemic has demonstrated the power of worldwide collaboration between different industries.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, collaboration and new manufacturing technologies helped deliver equipment and medical supplies to fight the spread of the virus.

Furthermore, the combination of biotechnology, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and the latest communication technologies has been critical to developing the new vaccines that will help end the pandemic and regain normality.

That's why, at CES, the Taiwan Tech Arena will also serve as a collaborative hub for startups from different industries and countries to share experiences, find new opportunities, and collaborate to explore breakthrough technologies.

Come to the CES Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) to experience firsthand the innovations coming to CES

The Ministry of Science and Technology and Taiwan Tech Arena will be holding an online opening event during the CES period. They will kick off the event during a press conference from the new "virtual" Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) pavilion.

The TTA pavilion will allow visitors to experience a series of demonstrations of the latest technology, attend talks and keynotes, interact with representatives from the startups and the ministry, and hold virtual meetings to explore business opportunities.

Additionally, journalists visiting the pavilion will be able to conduct interviews and attend demonstrations of the different technologies featured there.

CES 2021 x TTA Opening: Click for register

Mark your calendars for the first press conference, scheduled for Jan. 12th at 7:00 am EST, this event would bring you for not only more inspiring information across from the industries, but also the solutions to face the uncertain nearly future.

For more information please visit TTA's upcoming event: https://forms.gle/Tzky7JpnDfjPHxKX6

