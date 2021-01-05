Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2021) - We at Providence Film Group, a Valiant Eagle Inc. subsidiary (OTC Pink: PSRU), are pleased to reveal the final renderings for our six-building Los Angeles soundstage facility, Providence Studios.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7156/71333_57c131cbe4f0a843_001full.jpg

If you cannot view the image above, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7156/71333_57c131cbe4f0a843_002full.jpg

The need for premium soundstages has driven Valiant Eagle to develop this facility that will utilize state-of-the-art equipment and services that will cater to the needs of film and television show producers. This facility will be constructed to meet and exceed the production requirements of our producers and content creators and, as a direct result, drive productivity forwards and upwards.

View the 3d rendering movie here:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AzaFdF_BxLw

Providence Studios will provide a supportive environment that boosts artistic creativity with technical excellence and will stand as a perfect example of what intend to offer our viewership. Our soundstages will be carefully crafted, spacious, digitally soundproofed, and appropriately lit; in short, they will supply everything that content producers ever dreamed of.

With the Hollywood studios firmly in our sights, this facility will incorporate 21st century technologies to meet the needs of creative content production in all media. The sheer scope of Providence Studios will present the opportunity to house multiple sets and backlot locations per production, and to contain several such productions simultaneously.

Content creators, both present and future, are guaranteed access to superior equipment and services to cater to their every production need.

The future of content creation is bright, and Valiant Eagle will ensure it gets brighter!

On another note, Valiant Eagle Inc. will make an announcement regarding the American Basketball Association within the next two weeks.

Updates will be forthcoming.

About Providence Film Group:

Providence Films is a Los Angeles based entertainment studio whose industry offering's service the multi-billion-dollar motion picture, television and music industries. Providence Films foci consist of motion picture production, television production, home video acquisition and distribution, and the development of new entertainment opportunities in an innovative and targeted style.

http://providencefilmgroup.org/

About Valiant Eagle, Inc:

Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSRU) is a publicly traded corporation focused on the energizing of celebrity entertainment, social media, and TV communications. VE aims to achieve an unparalleled advancement towards media through music, sports and, with respect to the millennial generation, through technology. Technology is an important part of our life especially in the last century more than ever. With benefits such as speed, accuracy, unlimited information and more, the internet has provided various means of communicating without delay nor difficulty. However, a level of consumer satisfaction has yet to be reached. Valiant Eagle, Inc. looks to fill this void.

