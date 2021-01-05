Rye Brook, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2021) - Here To Serve Holding Corp. (OTC: HTSC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the value of the company's portfolio of equity securities has grown substantially from $485,075 as of fiscal year end September 30, 2020, to a value of $1,187,625 as of the quarter ended December 31, 2020, an increase in equity of 145%.

According to Paul Riss, CEO, "Our wholly owned subsidiary that runs our Executive Industries business has become extremely profitable by accepting equity securities from clients, in lieu of cash. Our services inherently add intrinsic value to the client's securities, which makes it advantageous for us to take payment in a client's temporarily distressed equity. We believe we will attract a large number of additional clients this year because OTC companies need to be current with their financial reporting to have a listed quote on the OTC, in accordance with the amended Rule 15c2-11."

"Many potential OTC clients are cash strapped from a lack of liquidity resulting from being delinquent in their filings, and our strategy of accepting securities when they are often trading near their lows, makes Executive Industries an attractive option. Executive Industries benefits by owning securities in delinquent company clients and profiting along with company shareholders when the clients becomes current in their financial reporting, alleviating the threat of delisting, which often leads to a large share price increase in a client's equity. Our company is responsible for saving many shareholders from the delisting process, which frequently renders securities worthless overnight. The intended goal we have for every client is to make them a fully reporting, audited corporation. Our team works with PCAOB auditors and attorneys on behalf of our clients doing the footwork required to become audited, allowing clients to focus strictly on their business plan."

On September 16, 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) amended Rule 15c2-11 promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which sets forth the requirements broker-dealers must comply with to initiate or resume quotations for securities traded in the over-the-counter (OTC) market. The amended rules are designed to enhance the protection of investors in the OTC market by attempting to minimize opportunities for fraud and manipulation, which the SEC believes disproportionally impact the OTC market. There are approximately 3,500 OTC companies that are delinquent in their filings. Executive Industries is ready to help OTC companies comply with the amended rules, help remove the stop sign on OTC Markets Group and allow the company to continue trading. Executive Industries is a boutique firm offering OTC companies accounting and compliance support which includes corporate advisory, SEC compliance, consulting, and marketing services.

About Here to Serve Holding Corp.

Here To Serve Holding Corp. is a holding company that hunts for undervalued assets in the mining, real estate, and securities industries. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. ("Fortune"), is dedicated to the global acquisition, exploration and development of mining properties in prolific jurisdictions. Fortune recently acquired a mining project known as the Gowan project located in the Timmins mining camp in Ontario, Canada. The Gowan project is a nickel property for which company management and skilled technicians are moving quickly through the mining sequence. Through technology, science and the experts at Prairie Fire Enterprises, Fortune expects the Gowan project to be a massive nickel find. Please visit our web sites at www.heretoserve.tech and www.fortunenickelandgold.com.

Executive Industries offers corporate advisory, consulting and marketing services to both public and privately-owned companies. Executive Industries helps entities with corporate strategy, negotiation, corporate structure, marketing and executive management decisions.

Please call Investor Relations with any questions at 855-4NICKEL (855-464-2535) extension 1.

