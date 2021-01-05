"Google Translate for Clinician-Speak" Can Help Improve Clinical Documentation Accuracy with Smarter Problem and Diagnosis Search

Wolters Kluwer Health announced today that Henry Schein MicroMD, a practice management and electronic medical record (EMR) solution, will be using Health Language Clinical Interface Terminology (CIT) to quickly map over a million medical abbreviations, typos, incomplete terms, and acronyms to standardized terminology. As a result, clinicians using MicroMD can easily search for diagnoses and procedure codes using their own day-to-day jargon with Wolters Kluwer Health Language Provider-Friendly Terminology (PFT).

"Unspecified diagnosis codes can have a significant financial impact for a medical practice. To avoid revenue loss, it's critical that patient encounters be documented correctly at the point of care," said Kristen Heffernan, General Manager at MicroMD, a Henry Schein company. "The integration of Wolters Kluwer's provider-friendly terminology solutions can help enable clinicians to document more quickly and accurately, help reduce rejected claims, and help increase patient time with their providers."

Health Language PFT is built upon tools that deliver a computer-processable collection of medical terms providing codes, terms, synonyms and definitions used in clinical documentation and reporting, such as ICD-10-CM, ICD-9-CM, and SNOMED CT. Sophisticated search algorithms convert a clinician's problem or diagnosis search into a standard, compliant code using a continually updated array of related terms, including synonyms, misspellings, word order variants and partial words. For example, clinicians using MicroMD can search familiar clinical shorthand or jargon such as AFib, A-Fib, atrial fib, or AF and PFT will consistently provide the corresponding ICD or SNOMED CT codes for atrial fibrillation.

"Our technology solution uses more than 300,000 attributes to help clinicians navigate the complexities of ICD-10 and pinpoint appropriate codes," said Karen Kobelski, Vice President and General Manager, Clinical Surveillance, Compliance Data Solutions at Wolters Kluwer Health. "With just a few clicks, clinicians are able to narrow 1,000 ICD-10 codes down to the one they need using their own terms. This significantly improves the physician documentation experience and the accuracy of the revenue cycle."

For medical practices, PFT can improve clinical documentation, increase clinicians' satisfaction with their EHR, support clinician productivity and reduce revenue losses associated with inaccurate or incomplete clinical documentation. To learn more about how Wolters Kluwer Clinical Interface Terminology solutions can help improve your medical practice, please click here.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the clinicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and tax, finance, audit, risk, compliance, and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. We support clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions. For more information about our solutions, visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/health and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005226/en/

Contacts:

André Rebelo

Public Relations Manager

Wolters Kluwer

+1 781.392.2411

andre.rebelo@wolterskluwer.com