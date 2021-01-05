The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on January 05, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 30 dec 2020

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Swap 52.931,00 52.931,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In cash Ordinary share 574.589,00 574.583,25 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Warrant 2.544,00 2.544,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In cash Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 82,00 82,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware Physical Delivery Ordinary share 2.490,00 2.489,98 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited Physical Delivery Swap 38.656,00 38.656,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Ordinary share 3.691,00 3.690,96 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Physical Delivery Contract for difference 111.214,00 111.214,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Ordinary share 41,00 41,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc. Physical Delivery Convertible bond 696.646,00 696.646,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 452.636,00 452.631,47 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. Physical Delivery Ordinary share 3.012,00 3.011,97 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 541.666,00 541.660,58 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 2,75% 0,00% 0,00% 0,20% 2,55% Voting rights 2,75% 0,00% 0,00% 0,20% 2,55%

Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares Manner of disposal 0,00 Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International 0,00 Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Distribution in percentages (short)

Type Directly potential Indirectly potential Capital interest 0,00 % 0,00 %

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/nl-NL/Professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/Details?id=103607