Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader and Star Performer for application and digital services in the global life and annuities (L&A) insurance sector in a new report from industry analyst firm Everest Group.

Everest Group analyzed the vision, capability and market impact of 21 leading IT application and digital service providers for the L&A Insurance Application and Digital Services PEAK Matrix 2021 report

Accenture is positioned as a Leader and Star Performer for Market Impact, which assesses service providers against criteria such as market adoption, portfolio mix and value to clients; and for Vision Capability, which includes measures such as strategy, service scope, innovation investments, and delivery.

"We're thrilled to be recognized for our leading capabilities in helping insurers embrace change and compete with the latest technologies and digital experiences," said Steve Murphy, a senior managing director at Accenture and global technology lead for its Insurance industry group. "The pandemic has only accelerated the need for convenient and personalized digital services from life and annuity providers. We're continuing to help insurers modernize their legacy technology systems with cloud-centric business models and reimagine the customer experience with analytics."

Service providers are positioned on Everest Group's PEAK Matrix, which measures their vision, capability and market impact. The report and PEAK Matrix assessment provide businesses with a framework to measure the relative market impact and capabilities of service providers around the world.

