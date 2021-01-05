Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Sales and Earnings for Its Fiscal Year 2020

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / Today Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCQX:NOBH) announced sales and earnings results for its fiscal year ended October 31, 2020. Sales for fiscal year 2020 were $41.6 million as compared to $46.3 million recorded in fiscal year 2019. Income from operations for fiscal year 2020, was $7.1 million versus $8.3 million in the same period a year ago. Net income after taxes was $5.9 million as compared to $8.8 million for the same period last year. In June 2019 the Company sold its former Pace retail sales center property located in Pace, Florida for total net proceeds of $1.1 million and in October 2019 the Company sold its interest in Walden Woods South for total net proceeds of $1.5 million. Diluted earnings per share for fiscal year 2020 were $1.64 per share compared to $2.32 per share last year.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, sales were up 22% to $13.2 million as compared to $10.8 million in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year. Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 was up 8% to $2.3 million versus $2.1 million in the same period last year. Net income after taxes was $1.8 million versus last year's results of $2.9 million. Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter were $0.52 per share versus earnings of $0.79 per share last year.

Nobility's financial position during fiscal year 2020 remained very strong with cash and cash equivalents, short term investments and certificates of deposit of $35.2 million and no outstanding debt. Working capital is $38.8 million and our ratio of current assets to current liabilities is 5.8:1. Stockholders' equity is $50.9 million and the book value per share of common stock increased to $14.03.

Terry Trexler, President, stated, "The coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic of 2020 has resulted in government authorities implementing numerous measures to try to contain the virus, such as travel bans and restrictions, quarantines, shelter in place orders, and shutdowns. Although we were deemed an essential business and never closed our manufacturing plant or retail sales centers, these measures had a negative impact on customer traffic (and corresponding sales) within our centers and the operations of our business partners. While our manufacturing operations have continued, an outbreak in our manufacturing facility would adversely impact our ability to produce new homes. There is considerable uncertainty regarding the impact, and expected duration, of such measures and potential future measures, which could cause disruptions to our business in the future. Since May of 2020 the Company has experienced unprecedented inflation in forest products, with little immediate relief in sight. The rapid increases have resulted in increases to our material costs. Hurricane Laura damaged some of the plants that supply the resin used in residential vinyl siding and PVC piping, causing shortages and price increases. The Company is monitoring these issues and has adjusted our selling prices accordingly to help offset the higher costs.

Nobility's fourth quarter sales showed significant improvement from the first three quarters of fiscal year 2020. The current strong backlog of orders should produce a good fiscal 2021 first quarter, if COVID-19 and supply price increases can be controlled.

The demand for affordable manufactured housing in Florida has been adversely impacted by COVID-19 and actions taken in response thereto. According to the Florida Manufactured Housing Association, shipments in Florida for the period from November 2019 through October 2020 were down approximately 16% from the same period last year. In addition, the lack of lenders in our industry, partly as a result of an increase in government regulations, still adversely affects our results by limiting many affordable manufactured housing buyers from purchasing homes.

Maintaining our strong financial position is vital for future growth and success. Because of very challenging business conditions during economic recessions in our market area, management will continue to evaluate all expenses and react in a manner consistent with maintaining our strong financial position, while exploring opportunities to expand our distribution and manufacturing operations.

Our many years of experience in the Florida market, combined with home buyers' increased need for more affordable housing, should serve the Company well in the coming years. Management remains convinced that our specific geographic market is one of the best long-term growth areas in the country."

On June 5, 2020 the Company celebrated its 53rd anniversary in business specializing in the design and production of quality, affordable manufactured and modular homes. With multiple retail sales centers in Florida for over 30 years and an insurance agency subsidiary, we are the only vertically integrated manufactured home company headquartered in Florida.

Management will not hold a conference call. If you have any questions, please call Terry or Tom Trexler at 800-476-6624 ext. 121 or terry@nobilityhomes.com or tom@nobilityhomes.com.

Certain statements in this report are unaudited or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Nobility believes that the amounts and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential adverse impact on our business caused by the coronavirus or other health pandemic, competitive pricing pressures at both the wholesale and retail levels, increasing material costs or availability of materials due to potential supply chain interruptions, continued excess retail inventory, increase in repossessions, changes in market demand, changes in interest rates, availability of financing for retail and wholesale purchasers, consumer confidence, adverse weather conditions that reduce sales at retail centers, the risk of manufacturing plant shutdowns due to storms or other factors, the impact of marketing and cost-management programs, reliance on the Florida economy, impact of labor shortage, impact of materials shortage, increasing labor cost, cyclical nature of the manufactured housing industry, impact of rising fuel costs, catastrophic events impacting insurance costs, availability of insurance coverage for various risks to Nobility, market demographics, management's ability to attract and retain executive officers and key personnel, increased global tensions, market disruptions resulting from terrorist or other attack and any armed conflict involving the United States and the impact of inflation.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets October 31, November 2, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,305,902 $ 22,533,965 Certificates of Deposit 4,602,307 10,153,575 Short-term investments 358,960 521,283 Accounts receivable - trade 790,046 1,351,838 Note receivable 35,997 83,231 Mortgage notes receivable 20,162 17,896 Income taxes receivable 105,676 - Inventories 9,294,677 10,616,778 Pre-owned homes, net 441,937 331,103 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,014,849 1,217,762 Total current assets 46,970,513 46,827,431 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,142,714 5,005,644 Pre-owned homes, net 1,077,240 808,128 Note receivable, less current portion 6,573 43,769 Mortgage notes receivable, less current portion 227,509 232,148 Other investments 1,729,364 1,649,273 Deferred income taxes 3,598 80,405 Operating lease right of use assets 715,368 - Cash surrender value of life insurance 3,795,902 3,617,974 Other assets 156,287 156,287 Total assets $ 59,825,068 $ 58,421,059 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 928,095 $ 1,111,216 Accrued compensation 670,520 748,626 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,383,833 2,055,952 Income taxes payable - 2,016,132 Operating lease obligation 24,192 - Customer deposits 5,098,633 3,022,818 Total current liabilities 8,105,273 8,954,744 Operating lease obligation, less current portion 778,519 - Total liabilities 8,883,792 8,954,744 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.10 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 5,364,907 shares issued; 3,631,196 and 3,664,070 outstanding, respectively 536,491 536,491 Additional paid in capital 10,694,554 10,687,662 Retained earnings 57,976,051 55,298,750 Accumulated other comprehensive income - 389,164 Less treasury stock at cost, 1,733,711 shares in 2020 and 1,700,837 shares in 2019 (18,265,820) (17,445,752) Total stockholders' equity 50,941,276 49,466,315 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 59,825,068 $ 58,421,059





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended October 31, Nov 2, October 31, Nov 2, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 13,165,543 $ 10,780,103 $ 41,612,307 $ 46,347,931 Cost of sales (9,501,310) (7,187,974) (29,481,820) (32,694,931) Gross profit 3,664,233 3,592,129 12,130,487 13,653,000 Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,397,696) (1,492,146) (4,984,318) (5,352,319) Operating income 2,266,537 2,099,983 7,146,169 8,300,681 Other income (loss): Interest income 47,532 124,147 286,897 556,142 Undistributed earnings in joint venture - Majestic 21 18,966 17,552 80,091 78,107 Proceeds received under escrow arrangement 84,652 89,763 421,099 379,104 Market value of equity investment 3,645 1,510,000 (155,406) 1,510,000 Gain on sale of assets - - 32,041 880,129 Miscellaneous 25,690 41,652 58,194 75,366 Total other income 180,485 1,783,114 722,916 3,478,848 Income before provision for income taxes 2,447,022 3,883,097 7,869,085 11,779,529 Income tax expense (573,607) (971,312) (1,885,387) (2,969,109) Net income 1,873,415 2,911,785 5,983,698 8,810,420 Other comprehensive income (loss) Unrealized investment income net of tax effect - 45,432 - 5,024 Comprehensive income $ 1,873,415 $ 2,957,217 $ 5,983,698 $ 8,815,444 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 3,631,196 3,666,790 3,638,592 3,803,400 Diluted 3,632,579 3,668,170 3,639,950 3,804,673 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.52 $ 0.79 $ 1.64 $ 2.32 Diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.79 $ 1.64 $ 2.32



SOURCE: Nobility Homes, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623058/Nobility-Homes-Inc-Announces-Sales-and-Earnings-for-Its-Fiscal-Year-2020