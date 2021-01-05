Montieth Company ranked as fast-growing PR power player in global communications

For the fourth year in a row, Montieth Company (M&Co) was chosen by the New York Observer as one of the top-performing PR power player firms. For 2020, the Observer created a PR Power 50 List ranking individual executives from both agency and in-house communications. CEO Montieth Illingworth was recognized for managing the smart globalization of the growing firm, diversifying its sector expertise and achieving key results for its expanding list of clients across multiple markets.

"For some firms, 2020 proved a boom year. Montieth Illingworth's 13-year-old agency is one of them," wrote the Observer, adding that "instead of investing tons in overseas offices, Illingworth cannily chose a multilingual team that works across borders. For most of the firm's clients, staying out of the news means success, but Illingworth's also engineered a few media coups this year. Almost exclusively among agencies this year, Illingworth's company maintained a 25% growth rate through the pandemic, an achievement for a business of any size that's not Amazon or Walmart."

"We've built an agency that provides a highly integrated, flexible and efficient array of PR services and solutions that deliver high-value results in single and multiple markets," says CEO Montieth Illingworth. "In the face of the pandemic, our team adapted quickly to a new set of emerging needs from our clients who faced both pressing challenges and unique opportunities. I'm honored to be recognized by the Observer and grateful to my colleagues for all their hard work during a challenging year."

Notable in the success that made M&Co a PR power player in 2020 is the firm's work in financial and professional services, artificial intelligence, renewable energy and public affairs in over 25 global media markets. M&Co also advised on a range of special situation matters, from supporting companies negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to civil litigation disputes. In addition, the firm is advising political action committees and non-profit organizations focused on solving societal problems that align with the firm's corporate values. M&Co has a diverse team of executives that speak 10 languages and is led by its Global Management team with counsel from its Senior Advisors.

In 2020, M&Co created a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiative that provided free media training to over 30 women and minority executives. This holiday season M&Co focused its charitable giving on supporting organizations fighting food insecurity.

"If you're battled-scarred and tested, your stock went up. Likewise, if you're smart enough to rewrite the rules, clients wanted you," said Observer's PR Power 50

Montieth Company is a global communications consultancy that helps you seize opportunity and prevail in the face of your biggest challenges. M&Co has global hubs in New York, London, and Hong Kong and provides services and solutions in multiple money and media center markets throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

