Sensormatic Solutions accurately predicts nine out of ten busiest days in the U.S. and three out of five busiest days in Canada

Shopper traffic data indicates that visits to physical stores for the 2020 holiday season accounted for 35.2% of the total season's brick-and-mortar traffic

Johnson Controls, a global leader for smart and sustainable buildings, and the architect of OpenBlue connected solutions, today announced that Sensormatic Solutions, its leading global retail solutions portfolio, released the annual traffic and behavior trends recap for the 2020 holiday season for the U.S. and Canada. This includes the period of six weeks spanning from the Sunday before Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, 2020, through Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.

The final shopper traffic data showed that Sensormatic Solutions initial prediction of the top busiest shopper traffic days in the U.S. aligned with the actual busiest days in stores. Sensormatic also originally predicted that the 10 busiest shopping days would account for 34.2% of all holiday traffic compared to 46.5% in 2019. Altogether, the actual 2020 busiest shopping days accounted for 35.2% of the total season's brick-and-mortar traffic.

Traffic for the full six week period was down -33.1% year-over-year. Sensormatic Solutions originally predicted in-store traffic for the six weeks of the season to be down between -22% and -25% year-over-year.

"We noticed a season-long shift of in-store traffic toward days that were perceived to be less busy," said Amy Shulman, global head professional services, Sensormatic Solutions. "Although major shopping events, like Black Friday and Super Saturday, maintained their position atop the list of busiest shopping days, they actually saw the biggest drops in year-over-year shopper traffic. In contrast, we saw traffic trends only down -27% in the weeks preceding the holidays, confirming that consumers were shopping earlier this season than in past years."

U.S. Results

Predicted 2020 Busiest Shopping Days in the U.S. included:

Friday, November 27 Black Friday Saturday, December 19 Super Saturday Saturday, December 26 Day after Christmas, aka "Boxing Day," in some global regions Wednesday, December 23 Wednesday before Christmas Saturday, December 12 Second Saturday in December Monday, December 21 Monday before Christmas Saturday, November 28 Saturday after Thanksgiving Tuesday, December 22 Tuesday before Christmas Saturday, December 5 First Saturday in December Sunday, December 20 Sunday before Christmas

Actual 2020 Busiest Shopping Days in the U.S. included:

Friday, November 27 Black Friday Saturday, December 19 Super Saturday Saturday, December 26 Day after Christmas, aka "Boxing Day," in some global regions Saturday, December 12 Second Saturday in December Wednesday, December 23 Wednesday before Christmas Saturday, November 28 Saturday after Thanksgiving Tuesday, December 22 Tuesday before Christmas Monday, December 21 Monday before Christmas Saturday, December 5 First Saturday in December Saturday, January 2 First Saturday in January

"Saturday, January 2 just missed the cutoff for our initial predicted busiest shopping days list in the U.S., but we weren't surprised it rose in popularity this year," said Shulman. "Looking back at the 2015 holiday calendar, which was the last time that Christmas day fell on a Friday, we noticed a similar trend as consumers used the extra weekend of the holiday season to make returns or use their gift cards before returning to work."

Canada Results

Sensormatic Solutions predictions for the busiest shopping days in Canada also closely aligned with the actual busiest days in-store.

Predicted 2020 Busiest Shopping Days in Canada included:

Saturday, December 26 Boxing Day Friday, November 27 Black Friday Saturday, November 28 Saturday after Thanksgiving Saturday, December 19 Super Saturday Wednesday, December 23 Wednesday before Christmas

Actual 2020 Busiest Shopping Days in Canada included:

Friday, November 27 Black Friday Saturday, November 28 Saturday after Thanksgiving Saturday, December 26 Boxing Day Saturday, December 12 Second Saturday in December Saturday, November 21 Saturday before Thanksgiving

Sensormatic Solutions Global Retail Consulting Practice, the team of experts behind our holiday traffic predictions and results, draws upon their collective experience, new retail trends and retail-related analytics to provide key insights that can help retailers and shopping center operators improve their business through the lens of in-store traffic, inventory analytics and asset protection statistics. To schedule a complimentary meeting with our team during NRF 2021 (Jan. 12-14, 19, 21-22), please click here.

