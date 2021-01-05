Accreditation commits Zyxel to accelerate fiber network rollouts globally

Zyxel Communications announced the company's flagship WiFi 6 product, the AX7501-B0, has successfully completed the Broadband Forum's international BBF.247 GPON Certification Program and is XGS-PON certified.

"Broadband Forum's BBF.247 certification program sets the industry standard when it comes to data and technology interoperability for service providers," said James Harris, Product Director, EMEA at Zyxel Communications. "This certification accelerates IOP integrations for multi-vendor OLTs that have already deployed, while also giving operators the confidence to complete larger, more complex deployments and still reduce churn."

Leveraging Zyxel's OPAL software already deployed to millions of devices, the AX7501 helps service providers deploy and migrate to new technologies fast and easily. In addition to the AX7501's technical capabilities, Zyxel's BBF.247 certification is representative of the company's industry- next-generation fiber access solutions.

The Broadband Forum's BBF.247 Certification Program has helped pave the way for new broadband technologies by addressing a variety of ONUs; testing various VLAN profiles and functionality. Certification of ONU devices assures conformance with the Broadband Forum's TR-156 and TR-280 specifications, as well as the International Telecommunication Union's G.998 GPON standards.

About AX7501

Zyxel AX7501 10G Fiber PON IAD supports 10GbE LAN with reserved SFP+ cage, enabling next-generation 10G active fiber/XGS-PON/ Ethernet functionality. The AX7501 provides low-latency, ultra-high-speed fiber connectivity for an unsurpassed user experience that is powered by the latest in WiFi 6 technology. The AX7501 features fully EasyMesh compliant Zyxel MPro Mesh Solutions, providing self-adapting, easy-to-manage whole-home WiFi coverage. TR-069 standard management specifications lower OPEX by allowing service providers to configure, monitor and diagnose client devices remotely.

Availability

AX7501 is currently available for service providers throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Service providers can contact their local Zyxel Communications representatives to learn more about availability or send an e-mail to isp@zyxel.eu. More information about AX7501 can be found here.

About Zyxel Communications

Zyxel Communications delivers technological innovations and has connected the world to the internet for more than 30 years. Whether establishing access through fixed or mobile broadband solutions, Zyxel Communications offers a comprehensive and flexible portfolio of products that's keeping service providers ahead of the competition.

Contacts:

Media contact

