DPS Group Global: DPS Group Adds Pete Matson as Vice President of Business Development

Experienced life sciences professional joins growing Philadelphia office

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, today announced that Pete Matson has joined the firm as vice president of business development. Based in the Philadelphia office, Pete will be responsible for expanding company's client base and leading the sales and marketing of DPS services in the Philadelphia and greater Northeast region.

"I am thrilled to add Pete to our growing Philadelphia team," said Ryan McDonough, senior vice president, Philadelphia operations. "In the last 15 years of working with Pete, I am continuously impressed by his wealth of knowledge and humble approach that I know clients appreciate. I'm excited for Pete to begin building long-term partnerships and deep relationships with our life science clients."

Pete has more than 20 years of experience working in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. He is an expert in both project management and engineering, with a strong technical background. Pete will leverage his technical expertise, along with his long-term relationships across the industry to drive the company's growth and support the regions transformative work in the life sciences industry.

"Having executed many high-profile biopharma projects from a project management perspective, I am excited to be taking on a new role with DPS Group," said Pete. "I am looking forward to introducing DPS Group and its services to the Delaware Valley and building long-term relationships with area life sciences clients. DPS is a fantastic company with a well-established reputation for progressive, lean project delivery model and its highly talented, committed staff."

Pete earned a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from Drexel University. He is a member of the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineers (ISPE) and the Project Management Institute (PMI).

Serving high-tech industries around the world, DPS Group delivers full-service engineering across a range of disciplines, including project management, procurement, design, construction management, health and safety management, commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV), and facility start-up.

About DPS Group

DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting and project management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. DPS delivers services for clients across the complete engineering and construction value chain including feasibility studies, concepts, consulting, architecture, engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, qualification and validation; as well as contingent staffing solutions.

DPS applies its extensive process engineering expertise built over 45 years, as well as significant Lean construction experience to assist clients in high-end process sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotech and semiconductors to deliver manufacturing facilities speedily, safely and cost effectively. What sets the firm apart are the partnerships it builds with clients through a fundamental understanding of their businesses and its own agility, flexibility, original thinking and high-caliber people.

DPS has grown substantially in recent years and now employs more than 1,850 people in 16 offices and on client sites in Ireland, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Israel, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. For more information, visit www.dpsgroupglobal.com.

