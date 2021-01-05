Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2021:

119 578 shares

€273 879,08

As a reminder, when the contract was established, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

91 782 shares

€329 518,3

From June 30th, 2020 to January 5th, 2021 the following transactions were executed:

729 purchase transactions

783 sale transactions

During that period, the volumes traded were:

533 067 shares and €2 528 641,5 on purchase

567 854 shares and €2 693 110,7 on sale

This statement is available on the website of Elior Group: www.eliorgroup.com

(finance/regulated information/regulated information publications/information relating to the liquidity contract)

ELIOR GROUP

Société anonyme

Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)

408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris

Eurolist segment A

ISIN code: FR0011950732

