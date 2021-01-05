PRODWAYS: Half-year report on the liquidity contract



Under the liquidity contract granted by PRODWAYS GROUP to brokerage firm PORTZAMPAR-BNP PARIBAS Group, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 31 December 2020 :

Number of shares: 50,720

Cash balance: €63,975.84



For the record, at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract dated 31 December 2018, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 49,723

Cash balance: €47,711.26



During the second half of 2020, a total of:

Purchases 92,555 shares €173,938.49 224 transactions Sales 96,887 shares €188,604.29 234 transactions





About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). The Group targets a significant number of sectors, from aeronautics to healthcare.

Listed on Euronext Paris, the Group reported in 2019 revenue of €71.3 million.

Prodways Group is a Groupe Gorgé company.

For further information: www.prodways-group.com

Follow us and and keep up with Prodways Group's latest news on Twitter





INVESTOR CONTACTS

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72/apetureaux@actus.fr



PRESS CONTACTS

Manon Clairet

Financial press relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73/mclairet@actus.fr



Number of transactions executed on the one hand for purchases and on the other hand for sales on an aggregated basis for each trading day of the semester Volume traded on the one hand for purchases and on the other hand for sales, in terms of number of securities and capital on an aggregate basis for each trading day of the half-year. PURCHASES SALES Date Number of transactions Number of shares Capital Date Number of transactions Number of shares Capital 01/07/2020 2 1,000 1,800 01/07/2020 2 501 916.88 02/07/2020 1 1 1.85 02/07/2020 3 1,001 1,896.9 03/07/2020 4 1,557 2,865.5 03/07/2020 1 500 935 10/07/2020 1 24 43.32 06/07/2020 2 506 936.15 13/07/2020 1 1 1.83 10/07/2020 1 500 905 14/07/2020 1 1 1.82 13/07/2020 1 1 1.83 15/07/2020 2 600 1,086.48 14/07/2020 1 1 1.82 16/07/2020 1 500 900 15/07/2020 1 400 736 17/07/2020 1 1 1.82 17/07/2020 2 501 896.84 20/07/2020 4 2,000 3,470 22/07/2020 3 1,500 2,550 21/07/2020 1 500 850 24/07/2020 1 1 1.68 22/07/2020 1 500 835 29/07/2020 1 500 845 23/07/2020 1 100 169 30/07/2020 1 500 860 24/07/2020 2 254 426,72 31/07/2020 3 1,500 2,670 29/07/2020 2 1,000 1,645 04/08/2020 5 2,500 4,480 30/07/2020 1 500 830 05/08/2020 2 998 1,831.33 31/07/2020 4 1,001 1,661.66 06/08/2020 1 200 367 03/08/2020 1 500 850 07/08/2020 1 500 900 04/08/2020 3 867 1,518.9 10/08/2020 1 100 180 06/08/2020 1 500 900 11/08/2020 2 1,000 1,840 12/08/2020 1 91 168.35 13/08/2020 1 250 460 14/08/2020 1 500 895 14/08/2020 1 100 182 17/08/2020 2 574 1,018.96 17/08/2020 1 500 905 18/08/2020 2 600 1,047 19/08/2020 1 1 1,72 19/08/2020 2 501 856.71 20/08/2020 1 100 170 21/08/2020 2 501 854.21 21/08/2020 2 501 866.68 25/08/2020 1 10 17.1 24/08/2020 1 1 1,73 26/08/2020 2 655 1,120.05 25/08/2020 1 435 752.55 27/08/2020 1 16 27.36 26/08/2020 2 935 1,626.9 28/08/2020 2 1,000 1,815 27/08/2020 1 480 820,8 31/08/2020 5 2,242 4,207.11 28/08/2020 4 2,000 3,700 01/09/2020 1 500 915 31/08/2020 5 2,500 4,720 03/09/2020 2 550 991,5 02/09/2020 1 500 915 04/09/2020 2 1,000 1,770 04/09/2020 2 858 1,544.4 07/09/2020 1 500 890 07/09/2020 2 1,000 1,845 08/09/2020 1 500 880 08/09/2020 1 450 805.5 10/09/2020 1 500 865 11/09/2020 1 120 205.8 14/09/2020 1 500 855 15/09/2020 1 427 738.71 17/09/2020 1 100 172 17/09/2020 1 500 875 18/09/2020 2 501 861,77 18/09/2020 1 1 1.75 21/09/2020 3 1,500 2,554.95 21/09/2020 1 500 880 22/09/2020 7 3,500 5,534.9 22/09/2020 5 2500 4037.5 23/09/2020 2 1,000 1,585 23/09/2020 2 501 801.6 24/09/2020 7 3,001 4,533.91 24/09/2020 1 1 1.55 25/09/2020 1 500 725 25/09/2020 1 500 735 01/10/2020 5 2,001 2,971.49 28/09/2020 1 500 750 06/10/2020 2 800 1,224 29/09/2020 2 750 1,140 09/10/2020 1 305 478.85 30/09/2020 1 500 765 12/10/2020 1 100 159 01/10/2020 2 501 781.56 13/10/2020 3 1,001 1,606.61 02/10/2020 1 500 740 14/10/2020 5 2,500 4350 05/10/2020 2 638 961.15 15/10/2020 2 1,000 1,655 06/10/2020 1 500 780 16/10/2020 1 1,100 1,848 12/10/2020 1 500 810 19/10/2020 1 700 1176 13/10/2020 1 1 1.65 20/10/2020 5 2,100 3,567.06 14/10/2020 7 3,500 6,234.9 22/10/2020 1 500 850 15/10/2020 1 500 865 23/10/2020 1 1 1.7 16/10/2020 1 500 855 26/10/2020 4 1,700 2901,05 19/10/2020 4 2,000 3,512.2 27/10/2020 6 3,000 4,809.9 20/10/2020 5 1,306 2,248.67 28/10/2020 4 2,000 3,095 21/10/2020 2 1,000 1,745 30/10/2020 1 500 790 23/10/2020 2 501 861.72 03/11/2020 3 1,500 2,400 26/10/2020 1 500 895 04/11/2020 1 1 1.6 27/10/2020 4 1,750 2,822.58 06/11/2020 1 500 800 28/10/2020 2 624 987.79 09/11/2020 1 500 860 29/10/2020 1 500 810 11/11/2020 3 1,001 1,886.89 02/11/2020 3 1,500 2,460 12/11/2020 5 2,500 4,690 03/11/2020 1 500 825 13/11/2020 1 500 935 04/11/2020 1 1 1.6 16/11/2020 2 1,000 1,905 05/11/2020 2 345 550.45 17/11/2020 1 500 950 06/11/2020 2 750 1,237.5 18/11/2020 3 1,060 1,936.94 09/11/2020 6 3,000 5,195.1 19/11/2020 1 200 361 10/11/2020 5 2,500 4,635 20/11/2020 3 1,151 2,082.5 11/11/2020 3 801 1,562.91 23/11/2020 1 500 910 12/11/2020 3 842 1,617.31 24/11/2020 2 501 901.85 13/11/2020 2 1,000 1,910 30/11/2020 1 500 895 16/11/2020 1 500 970 02/12/2020 1 500 930 17/11/2020 1 500 955 03/12/2020 2 1,000 1,890 18/11/2020 2 26 47.14 04/12/2020 3 1,500 3,340.05 20/11/2020 2 1,000 1.845 07/12/2020 4 2,000 4,670 23/11/2020 1 500 920 08/12/2020 4 2,000 4,610 24/11/2020 1 1 1.86 09/12/2020 5 2,020 4,555.91 25/11/2020 1 500 915 10/12/2020 4 2,400 5,397.12 26/11/2020 1 500 925 11/12/2020 4 1,941 4,399.86 30/11/2020 2 1,000 1,835 14/12/2020 1 500 1,175 01/12/2020 3 1,500 2,790 15/12/2020 2 1,000 2,295 03/12/2020 11 5,500 1,1160.05 16/12/2020 1 150 340,5 04/12/2020 11 5,500 1,2460.25 17/12/2020 6 2,600 5,918.12 07/12/2020 7 3,500 8,314.95 18/12/2020 2 953 2,121.09 09/12/2020 1 370 851 21/12/2020 7 3,500 7,529.9 10/12/2020 4 2,000 4,575 24/12/2020 6 3,000 7,305 11/12/2020 4 2,000 4,620 28/12/2020 4 1,517 3,639.74 14/12/2020 1 500 1,185 29/12/2020 2 501 1,157.36 17/12/2020 3 1,434 3,311.82 30/12/2020 5 2,001 4,642.32 21/12/2020 2 501 1,137.27 31/12/2020 1 1 2.3 22/12/2020 7 3,500 7,695.1 23/12/2020 12 6,300 1,5889.86 24/12/2020 4 1,570 3,897.84 28/12/2020 1 1 2.36 29/12/2020 3 1,001 2,387.39 30/12/2020 1 1 2.39 31/12/2020 1 1 2.3

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lWhrk8pmlJmZympyaZaWZ2aXnGaTk2mVbGmemJRuk5iaZ2uRlGxjm5qXZm9nm21n

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-66681-prodways-group_half-year-report_liquidity-contract.pdf