Dienstag, 05.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 651 internationalen Medien
Christina Lake stößt in neue Sphären vor! Gewinnbringendste Cannabisfirma Kanadas!
WKN: A2DQ77 ISIN: FR0012613610 Ticker-Symbol: 5PD 
05.01.21
08:00 Uhr
2,380 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
05.01.2021 | 18:12
PRODWAYS: Half-year report on the liquidity contract


Under the liquidity contract granted by PRODWAYS GROUP to brokerage firm PORTZAMPAR-BNP PARIBAS Group, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 31 December 2020 :

  • Number of shares: 50,720
  • Cash balance: €63,975.84


For the record, at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract dated 31 December 2018, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

  • Number of shares: 49,723
  • Cash balance: €47,711.26


During the second half of 2020, a total of:

Purchases92,555 shares €173,938.49224 transactions
Sales96,887 shares €188,604.29234 transactions



About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). The Group targets a significant number of sectors, from aeronautics to healthcare.

Listed on Euronext Paris, the Group reported in 2019 revenue of €71.3 million.

Prodways Group is a Groupe Gorgé company.

For further information: www.prodways-group.com

Follow us and and keep up with Prodways Group's latest news on Twitter



INVESTOR CONTACTS

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72/apetureaux@actus.fr

PRESS CONTACTS

Manon Clairet

Financial press relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73/mclairet@actus.fr

Number of transactions executed on the one hand for purchases and on the other hand for sales on an aggregated basis for each trading day of the semester
Volume traded on the one hand for purchases and on the other hand for sales, in terms of number of securities and capital on an aggregate basis for each trading day of the half-year.
PURCHASES SALES
DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesCapital DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesCapital
01/07/202021,0001,800 01/07/20202501916.88
02/07/2020111.85 02/07/202031,0011,896.9
03/07/202041,5572,865.5 03/07/20201500935
10/07/202012443.32 06/07/20202506936.15
13/07/2020111.83 10/07/20201500905
14/07/2020111.82 13/07/2020111.83
15/07/202026001,086.48 14/07/2020111.82
16/07/20201500900 15/07/20201400736
17/07/2020111.82 17/07/20202501896.84
20/07/202042,0003,470 22/07/202031,5002,550
21/07/20201500850 24/07/2020111.68
22/07/20201500835 29/07/20201500845
23/07/20201100169 30/07/20201500860
24/07/20202254426,72 31/07/202031,5002,670
29/07/202021,0001,645 04/08/202052,5004,480
30/07/20201500830 05/08/202029981,831.33
31/07/202041,0011,661.66 06/08/20201200367
03/08/20201500850 07/08/20201500900
04/08/202038671,518.9 10/08/20201100180
06/08/20201500900 11/08/202021,0001,840
12/08/2020191168.35 13/08/20201250460
14/08/20201500895 14/08/20201100182
17/08/202025741,018.96 17/08/20201500905
18/08/202026001,047 19/08/2020111,72
19/08/20202501856.71 20/08/20201100170
21/08/20202501854.21 21/08/20202501866.68
25/08/202011017.1 24/08/2020111,73
26/08/202026551,120.05 25/08/20201435752.55
27/08/202011627.36 26/08/202029351,626.9
28/08/202021,0001,815 27/08/20201480820,8
31/08/202052,2424,207.11 28/08/202042,0003,700
01/09/20201500915 31/08/202052,5004,720
03/09/20202550991,5 02/09/20201500915
04/09/202021,0001,770 04/09/202028581,544.4
07/09/20201500890 07/09/202021,0001,845
08/09/20201500880 08/09/20201450805.5
10/09/20201500865 11/09/20201120205.8
14/09/20201500855 15/09/20201427738.71
17/09/20201100172 17/09/20201500875
18/09/20202501861,77 18/09/2020111.75
21/09/202031,5002,554.95 21/09/20201500880
22/09/202073,5005,534.9 22/09/2020525004037.5
23/09/202021,0001,585 23/09/20202501801.6
24/09/202073,0014,533.91 24/09/2020111.55
25/09/20201500725 25/09/20201500735
01/10/202052,0012,971.49 28/09/20201500750
06/10/202028001,224 29/09/202027501,140
09/10/20201305478.85 30/09/20201500765
12/10/20201100159 01/10/20202501781.56
13/10/202031,0011,606.61 02/10/20201500740
14/10/202052,5004350 05/10/20202638961.15
15/10/202021,0001,655 06/10/20201500780
16/10/202011,1001,848 12/10/20201500810
19/10/202017001176 13/10/2020111.65
20/10/202052,1003,567.06 14/10/202073,5006,234.9
22/10/20201500850 15/10/20201500865
23/10/2020111.7 16/10/20201500855
26/10/202041,7002901,05 19/10/202042,0003,512.2
27/10/202063,0004,809.9 20/10/202051,3062,248.67
28/10/202042,0003,095 21/10/202021,0001,745
30/10/20201500790 23/10/20202501861.72
03/11/202031,5002,400 26/10/20201500895
04/11/2020111.6 27/10/202041,7502,822.58
06/11/20201500800 28/10/20202624987.79
09/11/20201500860 29/10/20201500810
11/11/202031,0011,886.89 02/11/202031,5002,460
12/11/202052,5004,690 03/11/20201500825
13/11/20201500935 04/11/2020111.6
16/11/202021,0001,905 05/11/20202345550.45
17/11/20201500950 06/11/202027501,237.5
18/11/202031,0601,936.94 09/11/202063,0005,195.1
19/11/20201200361 10/11/202052,5004,635
20/11/202031,1512,082.5 11/11/202038011,562.91
23/11/20201500910 12/11/202038421,617.31
24/11/20202501901.85 13/11/202021,0001,910
30/11/20201500895 16/11/20201500970
02/12/20201500930 17/11/20201500955
03/12/202021,0001,890 18/11/202022647.14
04/12/202031,5003,340.05 20/11/202021,0001.845
07/12/202042,0004,670 23/11/20201500920
08/12/202042,0004,610 24/11/2020111.86
09/12/202052,0204,555.91 25/11/20201500915
10/12/202042,4005,397.12 26/11/20201500925
11/12/202041,9414,399.86 30/11/202021,0001,835
14/12/202015001,175 01/12/202031,5002,790
15/12/202021,0002,295 03/12/2020115,5001,1160.05
16/12/20201150340,5 04/12/2020115,5001,2460.25
17/12/202062,6005,918.12 07/12/202073,5008,314.95
18/12/202029532,121.09 09/12/20201370851
21/12/202073,5007,529.9 10/12/202042,0004,575
24/12/202063,0007,305 11/12/202042,0004,620
28/12/202041,5173,639.74 14/12/202015001,185
29/12/202025011,157.36 17/12/202031,4343,311.82
30/12/202052,0014,642.32 21/12/202025011,137.27
31/12/2020112.3 22/12/202073,5007,695.1
23/12/2020126,3001,5889.86
24/12/202041,5703,897.84
28/12/2020112.36
29/12/202031,0012,387.39
30/12/2020112.39
31/12/2020112.3
