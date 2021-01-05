DJ ENERGISME: AFNOR Energies Ingénierie relies on Energisme's N'GAGE platform to optimise its customers' energy performance.

AFNOR Energies Ingénierie relies on Energisme's N'GAGE platform to optimise its customers' energy performance AFNOR Energies Ingénierie, the AFNOR group's R&D department specialising in energy efficiency, has chosen Energisme's N'Gage platform to provide its customers with a solution for monitoring their single-site and multi-site consumption data to support their energy performance drive. Energisme, a French gem of software publishing, created the smart platform N'Gage to help organisations automate the real-time management of their energy efficiency. Designed to operate in complex environments, N'Gage, which draws on a powerful secure infrastructure, facilitates access to consumption data by consolidating it in a single interface, automates the analyses and provides "tailored" responses to managing multi-fluid energy performances. Digitisation and data are central to the challenges of the ecological transition. As such, control over data is becoming key to optimising consumption. This is why AFNOR Energies Ingénierie chose N'GAGE, a digital solution designed using cutting-edge technologies, to develop its own monitoring platform. AFNOR Energies Ingénierie has incorporated it into its consulting service for customers that want to make energy savings, which need to be measured and controlled. This partnership provides very promising prospects, with the AFNOR group currently supporting over 70,000 customers, 60,000 of which in France, through its 39 sites worldwide. What's more, the first user customer of the platform will be none other than AFNOR itself, as part of the internal energy performance drive rolled out at its head office in Plaine Saint-Denis and its regional branches. "We want to pair our consulting on improving energy performance with a dynamic, user-friendly and secure consumption monitoring tool. This facilitates and consolidates the data collection work of economic actors, particularly those using several types of energy, on several sites and from several providers. This is the case with our customers and prospects in the tertiary sector covered by the decree of 23 July 2019, which requires them to make tier-based energy savings until 2050," comments Catherine Moutet, head of AFNOR Energies, the entity encompassing all AFNOR group subsidiaries linked to the energy transition, including the R&D department AFNOR Energies Ingénierie. Thierry Chambon confirms this, saying: "Initiatives like the energy audits, the tertiary decree and ISO 50001 certification are key to accelerating the energy transition. However, it's important for each organisation to put in place a clear action plan, the first stage of which involves collecting and processing data to make it smart, usable and shareable. I'd like to thank the teams at AFNOR Energies Ingénierie, which fully understood this and put their trust in us by choosing our platform for their global consulting service structure. By creating an ecosystem of collective and collaborative intelligence, we will rise to the challenge of the energy transition." About ENERGISME *************** Founded in 2004 and taken over in 2015 by energy sector specialists, ENERGISME has developed a SaaS technology platform to accelerate companies' and buildings' energy performance (energy service providers, energy suppliers and distributors, manufacturers and property managers) by using intelligent data to achieve financial, operational and environmental gains that are substantial and, above all, measurable. Bolstered by its platform's technological and operational attributes, ENERGISME already has 114 large account clients. A white-label solution is also being marketed to top industry players. ENERGISME (ISIN code: FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG) has been listed on the Euronext Growth market since July 2020. ENERGISME is eligible for SME personal equity plans and qualifies as a BPI Innovative Company. For more information see: https://energisme.com/investisseurs/ Contacts ******** ENERGISME Press Relations Investor Relations Thierry Chambon Jennifer Jullia Nicolas Lin investisseurs@energisme.com jjullia@actifin.fr nlin@actifin.fr Tel. +33 (1) 81 89 33 90 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 19 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 11

