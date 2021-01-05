IMAGE1 S Rubina Combines Multimode Fluorescence Imaging With 4K Resolution for Endosurgical Procedures

KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc., a leader in minimally invasive surgical technology and related medical systems, announces the latest advancement in endoscopic imaging. The IMAGE1 S Rubina multimode visualization system combines state-of-the-art 4K resolution with enhanced fluorescence-guided imaging using near-infrared light and indocyanine green dye (NIR/ICG). The system uses unique and proprietary dual-4K sensors and dual-LED light technology to toggle seamlessly between white-light and fluorescence modes, without the lag or mismatched frames that are common with alternative technologies. Finally, because IMAGE1 S is a modular system, existing 4K customers can upgrade to this technology for half the cost of competing technologies!

IMAGE1 S RUBINA allows physicians to switch among several viewing modes to suit different surgical needs:

4K Overlay - ideal for bile duct identification and visualization of other critical structures; 4K white light is combined with a 4K NIR/ICG overlay image

Monochromatic - ideal for perfusion; the NIR/ICG signal is presented in white on a black background, providing the clearest demarcation (used widely in a second assessment of perfusion)

Intensity Map - identifies intensity of the NIR/ICG signal and assigns colors based on relative response.

In addition, the new and improved RUBINA telescopes now offer ONE scope for every procedure, be it white light or NIR/ICG! The new design uses a proprietary glass technology that delivers edge-to-edge clarity and eliminates the need for refocusing when switching between white light and NIR modes. Exceptional image quality, improved workflow, and standardization lead to clinical, operational, and financial advantages.

Helmuth Billy, MD, a bariatric surgeon in Ventura, CA, noted, "The clinical benefits of NIR/ICG are well established. But Rubina takes it to a new level. This will of course be a great advantage in common procedures, such as the lap-chole. But more importantly, this may allow us to perform less-invasive surgeries that would've been thought impractical before now."

Paul Gardner, MD, a neurosurgeon at UPMC, stated that, "The KARL STORZ IMAGE1 S Rubina endoscopic ICG fluorescence system is the gold standard for nasoseptal flap perfusion assessment in endonasal skull-base surgery. The system is also crucial for identifying critical arteries in and around tumors, from the carotid to perforators; it has helped me avoid catastrophic complications."

Rubina is yet another game-changing technology that is a modular add-on to the IMAGE1 S system from KARL STORZ. "Our design philosophy is absolutely unique in that we offer our customers the ability to evolve and advance technologically by adding capability as their patient care demands it," stated Monica Ambrose, Executive Director, Surgical Marketing. Customers can acquire what they need, when they need it, she said, whether it's 4K ICG, 3D, flexible videoscope compatibility, etc. "This is at the core of how we strive to partner, delivering the most advanced technology at the lowest cost of ownership."

KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc., is an affiliate of KARL STORZ SE Co. KG, an international leader for 75 years in advanced medical technology, providing surgical and procedural imaging, instrumentation, and enterprise-wide integration. Based in Tuttlingen, Germany, KARL STORZ SE Co. KG is a family-owned company that designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets all its products with an emphasis on visionary design, precision craftsmanship, and clinical effectiveness. For more information, call (800) 421-0837 or visit the company's website at www.karlstorz.com.

Based on upgrading an existing IMAGE1 S system

