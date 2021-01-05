International Bancard|Summit Computer Networks, Inc: International Bancard & Summit Computer Networks, Inc. Strike Strategic Partnership

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 05, 2021 / International Bancard, an industry-leading technology payment acceptance solutions provider, has partnered with Summit Computer Networks, Inc. to offer POS Pizza point of sale software to restaurants throughout the United States. Through this partnership, International Bancard will leverage its proprietary integrated PassportConnect payment gateway and industry-leading plug-and-play deployment for POS Pizza users. Integrating these powerful technologies enables restaurateurs with a cost-effective and feature rich point of sale system specifically designed for pizza and sandwich shops. POS Pizza software is incredibly easy to use and offers full support for delivery, dine-in, curbside pickup, and carry-out ordering including online ordering and driver dispatch.

"International Bancard is thrilled to partner with Summit Computer Networks to offer POS Pizza software. We love to partner with companies who have developed such a loyal following", said John Badovinac, Vice President of Integrated Payments at International Bancard. "We knew POS Pizza delivered great features at an amazing price point, but we were impressed by how loyal POS Pizza users are. It's not often we find a software so well loved that it stays in use even as the restaurant is passed to a new generation of family owners, or after the sale of the business to new ownership."

Scott Slater, CEO of Summit Computer Networks, Inc. is also excited to kick off the partnership. "I'm incredibly impressed with International Bancard's dedication to supporting our product launch and the energy they brought to delivering customized marketing support. IB's technology is equally impressive. Integrating to the PassportConnect payment gateway took only a few days and the IB Dev Team was always there whenever I needed them. I know our customers will love the ability to self-install their payment terminals in minutes using International Bancard's plug-and-play deployment."



About Us

Summit Computer Networks provides the pizza industry with POS software and Information Technology consulting services. We are turn-key solution providers for small business IT needs and help design, setup, and maintain computer network systems, telephone systems, web sites, and other technology services that help businesses grow and run more efficiently. Summit Computer Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and has its primary offices located in Western Pennsylvania.

International Bancard, is a Detroit-based FINTECH company providing payment acceptance solutions for businesses, financial institutions, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), associations and Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs) throughout North America. We offer seamless, secure, innovative payment solutions, take pride in understanding the needs and challenges of our clients and act with a sense of urgency in everything we do. We build relationships for life.

