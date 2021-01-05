First Residents Move into Manderlie, Mattamy Homes' Inaugural Single-Family Community at Tradition

Quality, design, and features led couple to choose Manderlie over all other developments in the area

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / They knew Manderlie was home. Lauren Shade and Ryan Mitchell Wasso had looked at many communities, but when they came to Mattamy Homes' first development at Tradition, they found what they wanted in the single-family Aspen floorplan.

"We appreciate the unique architectural design compared to other homes in this area," Shade and Wasso say. "The gas appliance package, impact windows, and covered lanai were also deciding factors. No other community has better standard options."

The couple will gain hundreds of neighbors in coming months as Mattamy Homes constructs 173 single-family homes based on 10 floorplan designs. The Aspen Contemporary has two bedrooms and two baths, with a two-car garage and flex space for a work-at-home professional or another bedroom. The owner's suite features a large walk-in closet and a spacious covered lanai for relaxation or private entertainment.

"Being the first buyers to move in was really special to us," said Shade and Wasso. "We were the first to tour the homes as well, so we were super-excited to also be the first to move in. We appreciate how supportive the Mattamy Homes team has been and can't wait for the memories to come."

Manderlie offers 10 home designs ranging from the Lilac at 1,330 sq. ft. to the Rowan at 3,200 sq. ft. Floor plans range from 2 to 6 bedrooms and 2 to 4 baths. Plenty of homes are being fast-tracked for quick move-in. Prices start in the $200s.

Mattamy employs certified architects to design homes to meet modern lifestyles and make best use of all space. As the master developer of Tradition, the company connects residents to their greater community. For Manderlie homeowners, that means being at the head of the Tradition Trail, or T Trail. The mobility network, the first of its kind in South Florida within a planned development, provides experiential trailheads for bicyclists, pedestrians, and riders in electric, autonomous vehicles to enjoy. For a limited time, Mattamy is offering a complimentary e-bike to those who purchase a home at Manderlie so that every resident can enjoy the T Trail.

"At Manderlie, we are committed to innovation that gives our homeowners a higher quality of life," said Dan Grosswald, Mattamy President of Southeast Florida Division. "We will do the same with Telaro, an active adult, 55-plus community with 400-plus homesites and resort-style amenities, which is ready to break ground."

Manderlie is located at 11972 SW Lyra Drive in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The sales office is open Sundays from noon to 6 p.m., Wednesdays from 1-6 p.m., and all other days from 10-6 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 772-2017-0057. For more information and to take virtual tours of home designs, visit https://mattamyhomes.com/southeastflorida/communities/port-st-lucie-manderlie-tradition.aspx.

