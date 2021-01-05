DJ RUBIS: Decision of the board of management regarding the launch of a share buyback program with a view to reducing the share capital

RUBIS RUBIS: Decision of the board of management regarding the launch of a share buyback program with a view to reducing the share capital 05-Jan-2021 / 18:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Paris, January 5, 2021, 6.30 pm Rubis' Board of Management has today decided, in accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of December 9, 2020 and under the terms described in the presentation published on December 23, 2020 (Share buyback program (rubis.fr) [1]), to launch a program to buy back Rubis' shares with a view to reducing the share capital, starting on January 6, 2021 and for a maximum amount of €250 million. A mandate has been granted to an independent investment services provider, tasking it with the acquisition of a maximum of 6,600,000 shares, subject to market conditions. The objective is to reduce the Company's share capital by cancelling shares. The maximum purchase price is set at €55 (excluding fees and commissions) per share. The program will run until May 31, 2022 at the latest. Contact RUBIS - Legal department Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Decision of the board of management regarding the launch of a share buyback program with a view to reducing the share capital [2] Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 51 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Description of the buyback programme EQS News ID: 1158697 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1158697 05-Jan-2021 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8b28ea4923b92999b2634b0b81ffbb3e&application_id=1158697&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c7845307dd3a2faa368e6a3f7ba92cc7&application_id=1158697&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2021 12:30 ET (17:30 GMT)