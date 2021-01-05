Litera acquires Foundation Software Group to create Firm Intelligence business unit

Deal expands Litera's market-leading capabilities that help lawyers in the business and practice of law

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Litera today announced it has acquired Foundation Software Group, developer of the only firm intelligence platform for law firms, forming the new Litera Firm Intelligence business unit. Litera is poised to invest heavily in the development and support of Foundation's market-leading data platform that transforms disparate data about clients, matters, people, and parties into usable and actionable information. The Foundation platform helps lawyers improve client service, win new business, and gain insight into both the business and practice of law. As a result, Litera expands its offerings for the practice of law to also include the business of law, increasing the company's ability to provide value to its law firm customers across the matter and client lifecycles.

Avaneesh Marwaha, Litera CEO said, "Winning and delivering high quality legal services to clients requires a complex legal technology environment. Thus, law firms prefer dealing with one technology vendor that offers a range of integrated best-of-class solutions to provide lawyers with the right data, in the right place, at the right time. With this acquisition, current and future Foundation customers get the best of all worlds, from crafting and staffing a pitch to document drafting to managing transaction and litigation matters to completion to leveraging the resulting experiences to continue to grow firm business."

"We're excited to be a part of a company like Litera that shares our core values," said Nate Fineberg, CEO and Co-founder at Foundation Software Group. "We pride ourselves on delivering extraordinary products that delight customers. Combining with Litera allows us to leverage their resources and accelerate our ability to help law firms unlock the value of their data to drive growth and increase client satisfaction. We have great plans for Foundation to continue to meet those needs. Our team is just getting started."

Foundation customers include over 35% of the AmLaw 100, which pairs well with Litera's continued focus on the Global 100 firms over 97% of which use its products. Both Litera and Foundation focus on common characteristics that are important to customers including integrity, a long-term outlook, relentless focus on customer success, and the delivery of best-of-class solutions, providing a strong basis for the combination.

Litera is the leading provider of software for law firms and document-intensive organizations across the globe, helping them satisfy the demands of clients. Our document drafting products empower users to create, proofread, compare, clean, and distribute high-quality content quickly and securely, from any device, while our transaction and litigation management platforms converts the manual, tedious process of managing matters by creating secure, collaborative workspaces to bring together relevant matter information and reduce the administrative burden inherent in those processes.

Foundation Software Group enables large law firms to transform their disparate data about clients, matters, people, and parties into usable and actionable information. Its Firm Intelligence platform includes integrated applications for Experience Management, Expertise Location, and Strategic Relationship Management - leveraging firm knowledge to win new business, improve client service, and gain insight into both the business and practice of law. Foundation is led by an accomplished team of professionals with deep experience in successful law firm application development.

