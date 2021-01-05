Music for the Mission: Music For The Mission Secures New Executive Director

SYRACUSE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / Music for the Mission names a new Executive Director, native Central New Yorker and musician herself, Joanna Jewett, to lead its' 2021 and beyond initiatives.

"We're thrilled to have Joanna with her immense talents and background in non-profit fundraising on board to lead us into the New Year and reach new benchmarks for the organization," states current Executive Director, Christina Cole. Cole has pioneered many efforts on behalf of Music for the Mission in her role over the past four years. "Given that Joanna is a longstanding musician in our Syracuse community in particular," says Founder Joe Stanley, "We're excited to have her on board as a voice and Ambassador of our mission and ongoing efforts to create impact in the communities we serve."

Joanna Jewett has a marketing background and specializes in fundraising and event planning. After years of working in media sales, she entered the non-profit world several years ago. She is currently (and proudly) serving as the Director of Development and Marketing for Arc of Onondaga. Known for her keen organizational skills, uber-positive attitude, and creativity, she has built a reputation as a 'go-to' idea person who can conceptualize and execute. She is a former board member of the NY State Blues Festival and Harborfest. She served as co-chair of the Marketing committee of Safe Kids of Upstate New York, led by Golisano Children's Hospital. She is currently a proud member of the Oswego Music Hall of Fame Board of Directors. Joanna is also a professional vocalist with CNY bands Funkadelphia, The Mix Tapes, and the CNY Songbirds.

Music for the Mission provides grant funding and generates awareness for local food pantries and other non-profit organizations who work tirelessly to help families in need across our Upstate New York communities.

Founded in 2009 by Joe Stanley of Stanley Law in Syracuse, Music for the Mission is a humble non-profit organization focused on assisting the homeless and the hungry in Central New York.

Music for the Mission raises money by sponsoring local musical events and redirecting proceeds to small, non-profit organizations focused on Central New York. By supporting the organization's local and regional events, participants and attendees are providing targeted assistance to those within the local community.

Music for the Mission is proud to advocate and assist those in need in the Central New York Area. Music for the Mission is continuously partnering with musicians and venue operators, seeking partnership opportunities to generate donations to help local food pantries and homeless shelters. The organization works to address these two worldwide issues, by starting locally.

If you are a local non-profit organization dedicated to assisting the homeless and hungry you are encouraged to apply for emergency grant funding today.

To learn more visit: https://www.musicforthemission.org/

Contact Executive Director Joanna Jewett today at: musicforthemission@gmail.com

