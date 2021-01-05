SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 13, 2021

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing and sales automation platform, has been invited to present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference, which is being held virtually on January 11-15, 2021.

SharpSpring management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The Company's presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with SharpSpring management, please contact your Needham representative or SharpSpring's investor relations team at SHSP@gatewayir.com.

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) Platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at sharpspring.com.

Company Contact:

Aaron Jackson

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 352-448-0967

Email: IR@sharpspring.com

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

Phone: 949-574-3860

Email: SHSP@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: SharpSpring, Inc.

