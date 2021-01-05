Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.: Apollo Endosurgery to Present at HC Wainwright Bioconnect Conference

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ("Apollo") (NASDAQ:APEN), a global leader in less invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures today announced that it will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Conference taking place virtually January 11-14, 2021. Management will provide a pre-recorded presentation which will be available to registered investors on demand via the conference website. For more information about the conference please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

Additionally, management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts during the dates of the conference. For more information about scheduling a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact Matt Kreps, Investor Relations for Apollo Endosurgery, at mkreps@darrowir.com.

About Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on less invasive therapies to treat various gastrointestinal conditions, ranging from gastrointestinal defect repairs to the interventional treatment of obesity. Apollo's device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures, thus lowering complication rates and reducing total healthcare costs. Apollo's products are offered in over 75 countries today and include the X-Tack Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System, the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the ORBERA® Intragastric Balloon.

Apollo's common stock is traded on NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "APEN". For more information regarding Apollo Endosurgery, go to: www.apolloendo.com.

Contact:

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Stefanie Cavanaugh, 512-279-5100

investor-relations@apolloendo.com

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

Matt Kreps, 214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623188/Apollo-Endosurgery-to-Present-at-HC-Wainwright-Bioconnect-Conference