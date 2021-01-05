LAVA Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company focused on applying its expertise in gamma-delta T-cell engagers to transform cancer therapy, today announced that Stephen Hurly, chief executive officer, will present a corporate overview at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 4:55 p.m. ET.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to speak about our platform and pipeline," said Mr. Hurly. "We believe 2021 will be a transformative year for LAVA as two of our programs are scheduled to enter the clinic, and we plan to continue expanding our pipeline."

About LAVA Therapeutics B.V.

LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is developing a proprietary platform of bispecific engagers of gamma-delta T-cells for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company's leading immuno-oncology approach activates V?9Vd2 T-cells upon binding to membrane-expressed tumor targets. The company's lead program, LAVA-051, is expected to enter Phase 1/2 clinical development in the first quarter of 2021. The company has established a highly experienced research and development team located in Utrecht, the Netherlands and Philadelphia, USA. For more information, please visit www.lavatherapeutics.com.

