Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson Drills 11.5 Metres at 3.3 g/t Gold and 4.2 Metres at 3.4 g/t Gold at Sunday Creek in Victoria, Australia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(FSE:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce assay results from two further drill holes (MDDSC004-05) from the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in the Victorian Goldfields of Australia. The project is an epizonal-style gold prospect located 56 kilometres north of Melbourne and contained within 19,365 hectares of granted exploration tenements.

Highlights:

Diamond drillhole MDDSC005 intersected 4.2 metres @ 3.4 g/t gold from 88.0 metres and 11.5 metres @ 3.3 g/t gold from 123.7 metres including 0.1 metres @ 5 2.6 g/t gold from 123.7 metres , 0.3 metres @ 17.9 g/t gold from 128.2 metres and 0.3 metres @ 45.1 g/t gold from 133.5 metres, while testing the parallel and down dip extensions of the historic Apollo mine area (Tables 1-3, Figure 1, Photos 1-2). Visible gold was observed within quartz+stibnite veins at 88.7 metres, 123.7 metres, 128.2 metres and 130.9 metres (Photo 1). Without applying a lower cut, the mineralized zone assayed 47.5 metres @ 1.3 g/t gold from 88.0 metres that also included an historic mine working, with no core recovery, from 100.4 to 103.4 metres;

, drilled 400 metres WNW of MDDSC005, intersected a low gold mineralized zone between 44 metres to 104 metres (50 metres downhole width) at the Golden Dyke mine area. The hole intersected an unrecorded historic mining void between 71.4 metres to 78.6 metres with 5.2 metres core loss, leaving potential to test the mined-out zone at deeper levels; Ten drill holes (MDDSC001-010) with one hole in progress (MDDSC0011) for 1,504 metres have been now completed at the Sunday Creek gold project in the Victorian Goldfields. Drilling continues from early January 2021 after a short Christmas break and assay results will be released during the New Year as they become available; and

Fifteen holes (MDDRE001-015) for 2,774.8 m have also been drilled at the Redcastle Project. First results will be released shortly. The Phase 1 drill program at Redcastle was completed immediately prior to Christmas and the drill rig will move to the Doctors Gully prospect in the Whroo Goldfield.

Mr. Hudson, Chairman and CEO, states, "We continue to drill strong gold mineralization across a multiple stacked vein system at our 100%-owned Sunday Creek epizonal gold project. Diamond drillhole MDDSC005, reported here, intersected 4.2 metres @ 3.2 g/t gold from 88.0 metres and 11.8 metres @ 3.1 g/t gold from 123.7 metres, adjacent to and beneath the historic Apollo mine where the old miners left significant gold that was considered too low grade during the late 1800s and early 1900s, leaving immediate follow up drill targets. Our results continue to provide more evidence of a widespread multi-event, gold-rich system. We look forward to continuing to trace the extensions of the 40 metre wide zone to depth and along strike as one of the many target areas left to drill and extend at Sunday Creek."

Drillhole MDDSC005 was drilled immediately beneath the 100-metre-deep Apollo shaft to test the parallel and down dip extensions of the unmined extensions of the historic mine area. The hole intersected the north-west oriented mineralized structure over 47.5 metres @ 1.3 g/t gold from 88.0 metres down hole depth without applying a lower-cut. Higher grade intersections in the hole were 4.2 metres @ 3.4 g/t gold from 88.0 metres and 11.5 metres @ 3.3 g/t gold from 123.7 metres, including 0.1 metres @ 52.6 g/t gold from 123.7 metres, 0.3 metres @ 17.9 g/t gold from 128.2 metres and 0.3 metres @ 45.1 g/t gold from 133.5 metres. An historic mining void was intersected from 100.4 to 103.4 metres down the hole. Visible gold was observed within stibnite+quartz veins at 88.7 metres, 123.7 metres, 128.2 metres and 130.9 metres (Photo 1). Mineralization at Apollo remains open along strike within the diorite dyke/sediment host trend, and to depth. Diamond drillhole MDDSC004, drilled 400 metres WNW of MDDSC005, to test eastern end of the Golden Dyke trend, with a best result of 1.0 metres 0.5 g/t gold from 44 metres. The hole intersected an historic mining void between 71.4 metres to 78.6 metres with 5.2 metres core loss in the 7.2 metre interval leaving potential to test the mined-out zone at deeper levels, with a low gold mineralized halo intersected between 44 metres to 104 metres (50 metres downhole width), leaving potential to test the mined-out zone at deeper levels.

Mawson has now completed ten drill holes (MDDSC001-0010) and one hole remains in progress at Sunday Creek totaling 1,504 metres. Assays from 5 out of the 10 holes have been released and more results will be available during the New Year. The target is high-grade veining with associated mineralized halos, typical of epizonal-style gold mineralization. Geophysical surveys (3D induced polarization and ground magnetics) have been completed.

Mineralization at Sunday Creek is hosted in late-Silurian to early-Devonian-aged shales and siltstones containing a series of dykes of felsic-intermediate composition. Gold is concentrated in brittle structures and dominated by two styles: veins dominated by quartz-stibnite±arsenopyrite, and a broader zone of brittle-fault/shear hosted pyritic mineralization with more chaotic veining and brecciation. High grade quartz-stibnite veins were the focus of historical mining at Sunday Creek, while the broader fault-hosted systems appear untouched.

A combined structural-geochemical interpretation from oriented core from Mawson's initial drilling at Sunday Creek indicates mineralization is dominated by a NNW-SSE trend with subsidiary low angle ("flat") and NNE-SSW mineralized vein sets. The host sedimentary package has dips averaging 45 degrees to the NE, but small-scale folds and disruption by faults is locally important. It is clear however that more than one gold generating event has operated at Sunday Creek with visible gold evident in late fractures cutting quartz-stibnite veins, significantly improving gold grades.

At Sunday Creek historic gold mining between 1880-1920 occurred over a greater than 11-kilometre trend. Drilling during 1990-2000s focused on shallow, previously mined surface workings, covering an area of 100 metres in width, 800 metres length but, only to 80 metres depth. As such, the entire field remains open along strike and to depth.

Technical and Environmental Background

Tables 1-3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 70% of the sampled thickness. Gold-only intersections are reported with a lower-cut of 0.5 g/t gold over a 2.5 metre width except on the edge of calculated intervals where 1 metre @ >2.0 g/t gold was applied. No upper cut-off was applied.

A diamond drill rig from contractor Starwest Pty Ltd was used in the program. Core diameter is HQ (63.5 mm) and oriented with excellent core recoveries averaging close to 100% in both oxidized and fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's core logging facilities in Nagambie, intervals were diamond sawn in half by Mawson personnel. Half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported to On Site Laboratory Services' Bendigo facility which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis use aqua regia digest and ICP-MS methods. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content and blanks within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

Qualified Person

Mr. Michael Hudson (FAusMM), Chairman and CEO for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and has prepared or reviewed the preparation of the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold project in Finland. Mawson also owns or is joint venturing into three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 square kilometres in Victoria, Australia and is well placed to add to its already significant gold-cobalt resource in Finland.

Forward-Looking Statement

Figure 1: Plan location of the Sunday Creek Project showing 11 km trend of historic mines (bottom left) and location of historic mine areas and drilling (top).





Photo 1: Drillhole MDDSC005 at 130.9 metres showing visible gold grains hosted in a quartz-stibnite vein. The interval from 130.9-131.06 metres (0.16 metres length) assayed 3.7 g/t gold (most of the visible gold was left in the unassayed core). Scale of core is HQ drill core (63.5 mm diameter).





Photo 2: Drillhole MDDSC005 annotated HQ drill core (63.5 mm diameter) showing downhole depth and gold grades. Gold grades may slightly vary from those quoted in tables as laboratory assay repeats have been averaged during length weighted average calculations.



Table 1: Collar information from Mawson's drilling at the Sunday Creek Project

Coordinate Reference System GDA94, Zone 55 (EPSG:28355)

HoleID Easting Northing Dip Azimuth RL (m) Depth (m) Date Reported MDDSC001 331080 5867769 -55.5 283.3 318 67 October 07, 2020 MDDSC002 331085 5867771 -65.6 241.9 318 150.3 October 27, 2020 MDDSC003 330776 5867892 -65.2 240.2 295 127.7 October 27, 2020 MDDSC004 330637 5867822 -44 240.5 321 280 Here MDDSC005 331029 5867798 -45.5 89.6 311 160.1 Here MDDSC006 331023 5867799 -39.4 237.1 311 99.6 TBA MDDSC007 330985 5867712 -42 70 321.5 150.8 TBA MDDSC008 331044 5867763 -52 253.2 320 99.2 TBA MDDSC009 331013 5867799 -50 260 311 105.9 TBA MDDSC010 331033 5867798 -60 214 310.5 151.3 TBA MDDSC011 331042 5867798 -55 270 310 112.2 In progress

Table 2: Intersections from the Sunday Creek. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.5 g/t Au cut over 2.5 metre width, except on the edges of the calculated intervals where 1metres @ > 2.0 g/t Au was applied.

HoleID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au g/t MDDSC001 0 15.2 15.2 3.7 including 10.4 11.0 0.6 17.9 MDDSC002 17.2 18.0 0.9 1.9 MDDSC002 26.5 26.7 0.3 6.0 MDDSC002 39.0 41.0 2.0 1.3 MDDSC002 50.0 52.0 2.0 0.8 MDDSC002 53.8 59.0 5.2 5.0 including 53.8 54.09 0.29 79.4 MDDSC002 76.0 76.5 0.5 1.1 MDDSC002 96.0 96.6 0.6 2.3 MDDSC002 109.0 130.0 21.0 3.4 including 109.0 110.1 1.1 22.3 MDDSC002 143.0 144.0 1.0 1.9 MDDSC003 71.7 79.6 7.9 1.8 MDDSC003 83.6 84.5 0.9 1.0 MDDSC003 91.5 92.0 0.5 0.6 MDDSC003 115.6 116.0 0.4 1.5 MDDSC003 117.0 118.7 1.7 0.8 MDDSC005 88.0 92.2 4.2 3.4 MDDSC005 99.3 99.6 0.2 1.3 MDDSC005 100.4 103.4 3.0 VOID MDDSC005 107.1 107.7 0.6 2.3 MDDSC005 108.8 109.0 0.2 3.0 MDDSC005 119.8 120.2 0.4 2.5 MDDSC005 122.9 123.2 0.3 2.0 MDDSC005 123.7 135.2 11.5 3.3 including 123.7 123.8 0.1 52.6 including 128.2 128.6 0.3 17.9 including 133.5 133.7 0.3 45.1 MDDSC005 88.0 135.5 47.5 1.3



Table 3: Individual assay data from drill holes reported in this press release.

HoleID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au g/t MDDSC004 43.98 45 1.02 0.45 MDDSC004 52.63 52.85 0.22 0.2 MDDSC004 52.85 53.07 0.22 0.08 MDDSC004 65.1 65.6 0.5 0.21 MDDSC004 65.6 65.95 0.35 0.1 MDDSC004 65.95 66.3 0.35 0.08 MDDSC004 66.3 66.5 0.2 0.12 MDDSC004 66.5 66.95 0.45 0.09 MDDSC004 67.22 67.83 0.61 0.1 MDDSC004 71.4 71.9 0.5 VOID MDDSC004 72.8 73.1 0.3 VOID MDDSC004 73.1 73.6 0.5 0.24 MDDSC004 73.6 76.5 2.9 VOID MDDSC004 77.1 78.6 1.5 VOID MDDSC004 79.8 80.55 0.75 0.17 MDDSC004 80.55 81.55 1 0.18 MDDSC004 81.55 82.55 1 0.06 MDDSC004 87.4 88.3 0.9 0.08 MDDSC004 88.3 89.3 1 0.08 MDDSC004 103.09 103.55 0.46 0.04 MDDSC004 103.55 103.7 0.15 0.06 MDDSC004 103.7 104.33 0.63 0.03 MDDSC004 104.33 104.97 0.64 0.07 MDDSC004 104.97 105.1 0.13 0.11 MDDSC005 9.7 10.12 0.42 0.1 MDDSC005 10.12 10.64 0.52 0.1 MDDSC005 10.64 11.5 0.86 0.1 MDDSC005 11.5 11.9 0.4 0.2 MDDSC005 11.9 12.85 0.95 0.1 MDDSC005 12.85 13.7 0.85 0.1 MDDSC005 13.7 14.35 0.65 0.3 MDDSC005 14.35 15.35 1 0.4 MDDSC005 15.35 15.65 0.3 0.7 MDDSC005 15.65 16.65 1 0.1 MDDSC005 16.65 17.65 1 0.1 MDDSC005 17.65 18.65 1 0.2 MDDSC005 18.65 19.65 1 0.1 MDDSC005 19.65 20.65 1 0.2 MDDSC005 20.65 21.65 1 0.1 MDDSC005 21.65 22.05 0.4 0.1 MDDSC005 22.05 22.8 0.75 0.1 MDDSC005 30.87 31.2 0.33 0.1 MDDSC005 31.2 32 0.8 0.1 MDDSC005 32 33 1 0.2 MDDSC005 33 34 1 0.1 MDDSC005 34 35 1 0.2 MDDSC005 35 36 1 0.1 MDDSC005 36 37 1 0.1 MDDSC005 37 37.6 0.6 0.1 MDDSC005 37.6 38.6 1 0.2 MDDSC005 38.6 39.6 1 0.1 MDDSC005 39.6 40.6 1 0.2 MDDSC005 40.6 41.6 1 0.0 MDDSC005 41.6 42.6 1 0.1 MDDSC005 42.6 43.2 0.6 0.2 MDDSC005 43.2 44.2 1 0.1 MDDSC005 44.2 45.2 1 0.1 MDDSC005 45.2 46.2 1 0.1 MDDSC005 46.2 46.4 0.2 0.1 MDDSC005 46.4 47.4 1 0.0 MDDSC005 47.4 48.4 1 0.1 MDDSC005 48.4 49.4 1 0.1 MDDSC005 49.4 50.4 1 0.1 MDDSC005 50.4 51.4 1 0.1 MDDSC005 51.4 52.25 0.85 0.1 MDDSC005 52.25 52.6 0.35 0.1 MDDSC005 52.6 53.6 1 0.1 MDDSC005 53.6 54.6 1 0.1 MDDSC005 54.6 55.6 1 0.0 MDDSC005 55.6 56.5 0.9 0.1 MDDSC005 56.5 56.8 0.3 0.1 MDDSC005 56.8 57.8 1 0.1 MDDSC005 57.8 58.8 1 0.0 MDDSC005 58.8 59.8 1 0.1 MDDSC005 64.8 65.5 0.7 0.2 MDDSC005 66.35 66.65 0.3 0.1 MDDSC005 86 87 1 0.2 MDDSC005 87 88 1 0.1 MDDSC005 88 88.7 0.7 2.2 MDDSC005 88.7 88.85 0.15 7.1 MDDSC005 88.85 89.6 0.75 1.2 MDDSC005 89.6 90 0.4 4.7 MDDSC005 90 91 1 4.1 MDDSC005 91 92 1 4.2 MDDSC005 92 92.15 0.15 4.4 MDDSC005 99.32 99.55 0.23 1.3 MDDSC005 99.55 100.4 0.85 0.1 MDDSC005 100.4 103.4 3 VOID MDDSC005 103.4 104.3 0.9 0.1 MDDSC005 104.3 105.3 1 0.0 MDDSC005 105.3 106 0.7 0.0 MDDSC005 106 106.2 0.2 0.2 MDDSC005 106.2 106.85 0.65 0.1 MDDSC005 106.85 107.05 0.2 0.1 MDDSC005 107.05 107.67 0.62 2.3 MDDSC005 107.67 108.12 0.45 0.4 MDDSC005 108.12 108.45 0.33 0.7 MDDSC005 108.45 108.83 0.38 0.3 MDDSC005 108.83 109 0.17 3.0 MDDSC005 109 109.35 0.35 0.3 MDDSC005 109.35 109.5 0.15 0.8 MDDSC005 109.5 110.21 0.71 0.4 MDDSC005 110.21 110.73 0.52 0.4 MDDSC005 110.73 111.43 0.7 0.2 MDDSC005 111.43 112.32 0.89 0.1 MDDSC005 112.32 112.5 0.18 0.4 MDDSC005 112.5 112.91 0.41 0.1 MDDSC005 112.91 113.06 0.15 0.2 MDDSC005 113.06 114 0.94 0.1 MDDSC005 114 115 1 0.2 MDDSC005 115 115.85 0.85 0.1 MDDSC005 115.85 116.1 0.25 0.1 MDDSC005 116.1 117.1 1 0.0 MDDSC005 117.1 118.1 1 0.1 MDDSC005 118.1 118.7 0.6 0.1 MDDSC005 118.7 119.75 1.05 0.1 MDDSC005 119.75 120.17 0.42 2.5 MDDSC005 120.17 121.1 0.93 0.1 MDDSC005 121.1 121.8 0.7 0.1 MDDSC005 121.8 122.05 0.25 0.4 MDDSC005 122.05 122.87 0.82 0.2 MDDSC005 122.87 123.2 0.33 2.0 MDDSC005 123.2 123.69 0.49 0.0 MDDSC005 123.69 123.82 0.13 52.6 MDDSC005 123.82 124.4 0.58 0.7 MDDSC005 124.4 125.4 1 1.1 MDDSC005 125.4 126.15 0.75 0.1 MDDSC005 126.78 127.2 0.42 0.8 MDDSC005 127.2 127.65 0.45 1.6 MDDSC005 127.65 128.23 0.58 0.5 MDDSC005 128.23 128.55 0.32 17.9 MDDSC005 128.55 128.8 0.25 6.8 MDDSC005 128.8 129.1 0.3 0.7 MDDSC005 129.1 129.57 0.47 0.1 MDDSC005 129.57 129.95 0.38 0.1 MDDSC005 129.95 130.54 0.59 0.1 MDDSC005 130.54 130.9 0.36 0.8 MDDSC005 130.9 131.06 0.16 3.7 MDDSC005 131.06 131.33 0.27 11.0 MDDSC005 131.33 132 0.67 0.2 MDDSC005 132 132.48 0.48 0.2 MDDSC005 132.48 132.66 0.18 0.2 MDDSC005 132.66 133.07 0.41 0.8 MDDSC005 133.07 133.46 0.39 2.7 MDDSC005 133.46 133.72 0.26 45.1 MDDSC005 133.72 134 0.28 5.8 MDDSC005 134 134.6 0.6 0.3 MDDSC005 134.6 135 0.4 0.2 MDDSC005 135 135.2 0.2 6.5 MDDSC005 135.2 135.48 0.28 0.6

