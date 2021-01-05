Codebase Ventures Inc.: Codebase Announces Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) announces that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to $2 million, consisting of up to 12,500,000 units at $0.16 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one warrant entitling the holder to subscribe for an additional common share for $0.22 for a period of 2 years from closing. The company reserves the right to accelerate expiry of the warrants if the common shares trade at or above $.30 for a period of 10 days.

Qualified finders will receive finder's fees of 8% in cash and 8%in broker warrant, the broker warrants having the same terms as those above.

Proceeds will be used for working capital and for further acquisitions.

About Codebase Ventures Inc.

Codebase Ventures Inc. seeks early-stage investments in sectors that have significant upside. We seek innovators who are establishing tomorrow's standards. We support those innovators and help take their ideas to market.

