SHI INTERNATIONAL HIRES DONAVAN HUTCHINSON TO LEAD UK SALES OPERATIONS

SHI International, one of the largest IT solutions providers in the world, has hired Donavan Hutchinson as Managing Director, SHI Corporation UK LTD, a wholly owned subsidiary of SHI. He will be responsible for managing sales growth and operations in the United Kingdom from the company's office in Milton Keynes.

"We're excited to add Donavan's experience and leadership to our team," says Celeste Lee, Senior Vice President International Sales and Global Programs for SHI. "Whether building a new team or driving additional efficiency within an existing organization, Donavan's proven track record of success leading sales organizations to achieve long-term growth in the channel will be a valuable addition to SHI's ability to support customers in the U.K. and beyond."

Hutchinson has accelerated international business growth in a variety of roles for nearly two decades, including global enterprise experience with multinational solutions providers. Hutchinson spent the last year managing UK/European expansion for Paragon Micro UK, a fast-growing global IT solutions provider.

Prior to Paragon Micro, Hutchinson served in a similar capacity at U.S.-based PCM for nearly three years. As Managing Director UK/International, he helped grow sales from ground level to $62 million in his first calendarized trading year with second-year revenues surpassing $95 million.

SHI opened its U.K. office in 1998 and now employs 150 people there.

ABOUT SHI

Founded in 1989, SHI International Corp. is an $11 billion global provider of technology products and services. Driven by the industry's most experienced and stable sales force and backed by software volume licensing experts, hardware procurement specialists, and certified IT services professionals, SHI delivers custom IT solutions to Corporate, Enterprise, Public Sector, and Academic customers. With over 5,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S. For more information visit https://www.SHI.com.

