Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2021) - AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. (TSXV: AAZ) (OTC: AZURF) ("Azincourt" or the "Company") announces it has granted an aggregate of 7,250,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company until January 5, 2026 at a price of C$0.05 per common share in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

About Azincourt Energy Corp.

Azincourt Energy is a Canadian-based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration, and development of alternative energy/fuel projects, including uranium, lithium, and other critical clean energy elements. The Company is currently active at its joint venture East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, and the Escalera Group uranium-lithium project located on the Picotani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

