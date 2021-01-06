International Millennium Mining Corp. Announces Officer Appointment

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / International Millennium Mining Corp. (TSXV:IMI) (the "Company" or "IMMC") is pleased to announce that further to its June 12, 2020, announcement of the resignation of its chief financial officer, the directors of the Company have approved the appointment of Mr. Lonny Wong as chief financial officer of the Company.

Mr. Wong is a founding partner at Saturna Group Chartered Professional Accountants LLP and has extensive experience serving public companies. Saturna Group is a boutique firm specializing in providing accounting, auditing, assurance, and consulting services to public companies and companies looking to go public in Canada or in the United States.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces the issuance of 300,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.05 cents per share for the purchase of up to 300,000 shares of the Company, expiring July 7, 2025. The stock options are being issued to Mr. Wong, and are subject to approval by regulatory authorities.

International Millennium Mining Corp. (TSXV:IMI) is focused on the exploration and development of its Silver Peak silver-gold project in southwest Nevada. The Company's common shares trade on the Exchange under the symbol: IMI.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John A. Versfelt"

John A. Versfelt

President and CEO

Further information about the Company can be found on SEDAR , the Company's website or by contacting Mr. John Versfelt, President & CEO of the Company at 604-527-8135.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs and other business transactions timing. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE: International Millennium Mining Corp.

