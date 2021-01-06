Empress Royalty Corp.: Empress Royalty Engages Investor Relations Firm

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Hybrid Financial Ltd ("Hybrid"), to provide investor relations services. Empress will continue to work closely with Peak Investor Marketing ("Peak") and other groups in the implementation of a comprehensive marketing strategy.

"We are excited to commence 2021 by activating our strong marketing campaign," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress. "We engaged Hybrid to heighten market and brand awareness. The implementation of our comprehensive strategy is to create effective capital market awareness, increase investor engagement, and allow us to connect with existing and new shareholders during what we anticipate will be a very active time for Empress."

Peak was engaged in August 2020 to develop, implement and manage the marketing strategy program to create capital market awareness as well as assist in corporate communications and public relations.

Hybrid has been engaged to further heighten market and brand awareness for Empress and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community. The Hybrid engagement is for an initial period of six months (the "Initial Term") and then may be renewed for successive three months terms, unless terminated by the Company in accordance with the engagement. Hybrid will be paid a monthly fee of $15,000, plus applicable taxes, during the Initial Term.

All groups have agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in providing their services. The Company will pay all contracts from existing working capital.

ABOUT HYBRID FINANCIAL

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid Financial has offices in Toronto and Montreal.

ABOUT EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP.

Empress is a new precious metals royalty and streaming creation company with a portfolio of 14 precious metals royalties. Empress is focused on investing in development and production stage projects providing unique financing solutions for mining companies who require additional non-dilutive capital. The Company has strategic relationships with Endeavour Financial, Terra Capital and Accendo Banco. These relationships allow Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward to creating value for its shareholders through quality cash producing royalty and streaming investments.

ON BEHALF OF EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP.

Per: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President

For further information, please visit our website at www.empressroyalty.com or contact Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President, by phone at +1.604.331.2080 or email at info@empressroyalty.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements about Empress' expectations regarding the development of its business which are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "believes", "anticipates", "aims to", "plans to" or "intends to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Although Empress believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include Empress Royalty not being successful in or deciding not to pursue opportunities in the royalties business. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and Empress undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

