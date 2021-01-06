From Uber Driver to Advertising Yoda, Mychal Connolly Creates Stand Out Truck

40 Under 40 Entrepreneur Finds His New Mission and Helps People Along the Way

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / For most people, starting a new business right before the start of the pandemic would be a nightmare. For Mychal Connolly, it was the perfect opportunity to let his business idea grow. Stand Out Truck came as a result of Mychal Connolly's realization that something was missing from his life. Here's how he got there.

To learn more about Stand Out Truck and their services, visit https://www.standouttruck.com/.

Connolly had success as an entrepreneur and author which allowed him to be job-optional. But when he started driving his wife crazy at home, she suggested he start driving for Uber. Connolly explained,

"I went on a journey with self-discovery with Uber...I was thinking, 'with everything you have you should be happier.' Uber helped me understand the thing that was missing from my life is that I love people."

Armed with this self-discovery and an arsenal of knowledge from past experience, Connolly got his first digital mobile billboard truck on March 9, 2020. This was right before everything went nuts with the pandemic. But Connolly didn't see it as a setback. Instead, he used it as an opportunity to celebrate the people who needed it most. He made it very inexpensive to run celebration ads for high school seniors.

"Because of the book [Launch and Stand Out] I go into the schools and I know a lot of the seniors...And I said, 'I've got to do something for them.' So I shifted the business model at the time away from businesses to the seniors," Connolly explained.

This method of celebration gained a ton of traction when people were craving innovative ways to lift up their graduates. And, as the months went on, Stand Out Truck gained a lot of traction with businesses too. And a year later, Connolly is able to tell his story of how a year ago, he was driving for Uber, and now he drives for himself and fuels his passion for people.

Stand Out Truck is a digital mobile billboard truck agency serving Western Massachusetts and Connecticut. Their billboard trucks run ads and celebrations and drive intentional routes to provide the best ROI for customers. Learn more about Stand Out Truck on their website.

Contact:

Mychal Connolly

yoda@thelsagency.com

(413)356-0820

SOURCE: Stand Out Truck

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623254/From-Uber-Driver-to-Advertising-Yoda-Mychal-Connolly-Creates-Stand-Out-Truck