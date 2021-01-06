Asset Based Lending, LLC: Asset Based Lending Announces Expanded Reach of Hard-Money Loans for Real Estate Investors

The Hard-Money Loans from ABL Help Local Real Estate Investors in the Northeast and Florida to Quickly and Efficiently Finance their Business Activities

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / The founders of Asset Based Lending, LLC (ABL), a private commercial lender, are pleased to announce their expanded reach of local hard-money loans for real estate investors.

To learn more about the hard-money loans from ABL and how they can help real estate investors finance their business activities quickly and effectively, please check out https://www.abl1.net/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founding partners realize that while many real estate investors have impressive goals for their careers, including flipping properties for a profit or holding property as an income-producing asset, they may not always have the required capital to get started.

This inspired them to create their hard-money loan programs that offer funding for fix and flips, new residential construction, cash out refinances, and rental property financing. As of December 2020, ABL has expanded their loan programs to reach the entirety of the northeast and Florida, making them the most reliable regional hard money lender in the business.

In many cases, real estate investors can receive their loan pre-approval within 24 hours and then close in as few as 3 days. The hard-money loans are asset based, direct and private, and ABL uses local partnerships with seasoned appraisers, title agents and others service providers in addition to their professional in-house staff of Underwriters, Loan Officers, Draw Managers and others to ensure a smooth loan process from prequalification through payoff.

As a bonus, because the founders also understand that some real estate investors are getting ready to invest in their first ever property, and/or have never worked with a hard money lender before, the friendly and experienced team from ABL will guide first-time investors through the company's innovative lending process.

"As investors ourselves, we've been through this. We know what you're going through, and we will offer you our full support and expertise - that's the ABL promise," the spokesperson noted, adding that they also use risk calculators to help evaluate the profitability of a project for the investor- not just the profitability for the lender.

These steps will all help ensure that real estate investors, whether they are new to the industry or seasoned professionals, will get the best deal possible from a company that is reliable, reputable and values outstanding customer service.

"We'll also help you manage your draw schedule during rehab and construction projects in order to protect and safeguard your investment while remaining flexible."

In 10 years of operation, ABL has grown exponentially and funded over 3,000 loans for $650 million worth of volume for non-owner occupied residential and mixed-use investment properties. Despite the global pandemic forcing other lenders to cease services, ABL continued closing hundreds of hard money loans throughout the year, averaging $5-6 million per month during the height of the pandemic and managing to fund approximately $140 million in total loan volume during 2020.

ABL focuses on reliable and timely deals as well as relationship building, resulting in approximately half of their borrowers being repeat borrowers. The company currently boasts 248 different 5-star reviews from a verified third-party service. For example, Alphonso R. noted that the entire process was seamless, and that he truly enjoyed working with the team from ABL.

"As a first-time investor, they answered all of my questions and made the process more painless than I could ever imagine," he wrote.

Matt F. echoed similar sentiments in his review, noting that the team was responsive and helpful.

"From the beginning I felt like they wanted to make something work to help us with our funding needs. Their process is easy and straightforward."

About Asset Based Lending:

Asset Based Lending, LLC (ABL) is a private hard money lender that has been featured in the Scotsman Guide and Inc. magazine. Their mission is to help real estate investors to quickly and efficiently finance their business activities. They have funded over 3,000 loans for $650 million worth of volume for residential and mixed-use investment properties. Click here to find out more: https://www.abl1.net/

