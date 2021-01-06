Simmons Custom Fit Luxury Realty Launches Service to Find Luxury Homes for People Moving from Out-of-State to Las Vegas

The Custom Fit Luxury Team is Part of Keller Williams Southern Nevada Group

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2021 / Simmons Custom Fit Luxury Realty Agents are pleased to announce that they will help people who are moving from out-of-State to Las Vegas, Nevada to find the best luxury real estate in the area.

To learn more about the Custom Fit Luxury Team, which is part of Keller Williams Southern Nevada Group, please check out https://www.simplehomesearch.com/.

The Custom Fit Luxury Team is made up of a number of highly experienced Realtors, including Molly Humble and Coltyn Simmons, all of whom are local to the Las Vegas area.

The Realtors on the team all understand that while many people are relocating from out-of-state to Las Vegas, not everyone is familiar with the area and knows how to go about finding the beautiful luxury home of their dreams.

This knowledge inspired Humble, Simmons and the rest of the Custom Fit Luxury Team to launch their luxury brand that is committed to selling some of the most desired homes in Las Vegas.

People who are moving to the area may contact the team directly, and they can also use the Custom Fit Luxury Team's user-friendly website to start an exclusive Las Vegas Real Estate search, along with other helpful tools.

"Our site is simple, easy to use, and designed for you to customize and save your searches, so you stay one step ahead of everyone else in Summerlin, Henderson, and Las Vegas," Simmons said, adding that he and the rest of the team work very hard to provide an exceptional level of service.

As a native of Las Vegas, Humble noted that she definitely gets what makes the Las Vegas community, as well as those who make it their home, so incredibly special.

"That's what it truly takes to be a local real estate expert. Not just the expertise in negotiation and marketing, but the love and understanding of our community and the people who live here," Humble said.

For Las Vegas homeowners who would like to sell their current home, the Custom Fit Luxury Team is also happy to assist. They are the only team in Las Vegas who has a Licensed General Contractor, which allows them to offer their exclusive "Update Before You Sell" program.

Satisfied clients who have worked with Humble and Simmons have posted a number of positive reviews about the outstanding service they have received from both Real Estate Agents.

"Molly went above and beyond for my family and I since the very beginning. I can tell she was genuinely working hard to find us the perfect house," Joclyn N. wrote in a review, adding that Humble was extremely patient and helpful through the whole process and Joclyn "wouldn't have wanted anyone else helping us through this huge step in our journey."

Richard M. also had high praise for Simmons and his services.

"Coltyn is much more than a real estate agent, with all due respect, he acted as a personal assistant. Any information I needed, he got for me. Any questions I had, he either answered them immediately or got the answers for me," Richard wrote in his review.

Simmons Custom Fit Luxury Realty is part of Custom Fit Real Estate Group. The Group's work has already been featured in NBC, FOX, Las Vegas Review Journal among other publications. This is the only team in Las Vegas who has a Licensed General Contractor, allowing them to offer their "Update Before You Sell" program. With no money out of pocket, they will update homes so that they sell for the most money in the shortest time possible. Visit this link to find out more: https://www.simplehomesearch.com/

