HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, Germany, 06 January 2021 - in connection with the conversion into an N.V., a public company under the laws of the Netherlands (naamloze vennootschap, "N.V.") which has taken effect on 28 November 2020, Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY) announces that the shares will be trading under a new ISIN NL00150002Q7 as from 11 January 2021. The last trading date of the shares under the ISIN DE0007921835 will be 08 January 2021. The ISIN code change will be effected automatically. Trading in Vivoryon Therapeutics shares will not be affected. The central securities depository for the shares under ISIN NL00150002Q7 will be Euroclear Nederland (Nederlands Centraal Instituut voor Giraal Effectenverkeer B.V.).
