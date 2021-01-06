Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 651 internationalen Medien
Perfekt³: Perfekter Chart, perfektes Umsatz-/ Gewinnszenario, perfekter Einstiegszeitpunkt?!
06.01.2021
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2021

Hexagon Composites invites shareholders, analysts, media and other stakeholders to our Virtual Capital Markets Day on Monday 11 January 2021, from 13:00 - 16:00 CET.

Presentations will be held by Hexagon's executive management with a focus on the company's solutions and positioning for further growth. Presentations will be followed by Q&A.

To attend our Capital Markets Day, please register here.


Agenda 11 January 2021 - Clean Air Everywhere


13:00 - 13:10 CET

Profitable green growth - Jon Erik Engeset, CEO Hexagon Composites


13:10- 13:50 CET

Digitalization and new business models - the next big strategic step for Hexagon

  • The new generation of tanks is smart - Skjalg Stavheim, President Hexagon Ragasco
  • Building our IoT opportunity and improving the circular economy - Jack Schimenti, President Hexagon Digital Wave


13:50-14:50 CET

G-mobility deep dive - major market growth coming our way

  • Rapid expansion of (renewable) natural gas - Seung Baik, President Hexagon Agility
  • Clean energy where you need it: The growing influence of Mobile Pipeline across multiple segments - Miguel Raimao, VP Mobile Pipeline, Hexagon Agility
  • Commercialization strategy - Eric Bippus, SVP Sales and Marketing, Hexagon Agility


14:50-15:00 Coffee Break


15:00-15:20 CET

  • Accelerating zero emission mobility - Morten Holum, CEO Hexagon Purus


15.20-15:55 CET

  • Research & Development - the very core, Rick Rashilla, SVP Research & Development
  • Strengthening the Hexagon brand - Karen Romer, SVP Communications
  • Strong balance sheet & profitable growth - David Bandele, CFO Hexagon Composites


15:55-16.00 CET

Closing remarks - Jon Erik Engeset, CEO


For more information, please contact:

Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com


About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn


