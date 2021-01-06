The ready-made, cloud-based EDI solution is now available worldwide

TIE Kinetix and three-time Microsoft Dynamics Global Outstanding ISV of the Year, To-Increase, announced today that they have expanded their joint offering for a cloud-based, end-to-end EDI solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365. Under a single contract, Dynamics 365 users worldwide have the immediate opportunity to simplify EDI implementation and day-to-day operations.

The decision to expand the offering follows a highly successful partnership in the Netherlands in which the solution was first made available to local customers. Now available on a global scale, TIE Kinetix provides a prepackaged EDI solution suitable for all Dynamics 365 users by default. The solution includes access to TIE Kinetix's FLOW Partner Automation platform as well as To-Increase's EDI Studio and Connectivity Studio-all in one contract.

"EDI integration with ERP systems is often perceived as a highly technical IT project, as there are many small details and standards to comply with. But with our solution, full integration isn't complicated at all," says Jerry Caous, Technical Productivity Sales Specialist at To-Increase. "In joining forces with TIE Kinetix, we've eliminated unnecessary challenges, providing Dynamics 365 users with everything they need to exchange documents electronically directly from their ERP."

Unlike other solutions available in the market today, TIE Kinetix and To-Increase offer a true end-to-end EDI solution for Dynamics 365. That means full integration, eliminating the need for Dynamics 365 users to navigate between multiple systems. And because the solution is ready-made, the combined offering introduces a convenient and cost-effective alternative to traditional, labor-intensive integration methods.

"Full integration with Dynamics 365 is very unique, especially when offered as a single contract with a clear, all-inclusive price," says Natascha Heijboer, SVP Global Sales and Partnerships at TIE Kinetix. "When users can stay within the platform and do not have to switch between systems, everything becomes more efficient."

In addition to quick implementation at an attractive price, the solution expands non-EDI-related integration capabilities. For example, the solution still works for Dynamics 365 customers and suppliers that do not have an existing EDI connection. Furthermore, users have the option to synchronize data via Master Data Management (MDM) integration, which can be done directly within the ERP or through a third-party system.

The end-to-end solution is immediately available to all TIE Kinetix and To-Increase customers.

About TIE Kinetix

At TIE Kinetix, we deliver Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to companies, governmental institutions, and their suppliers, to help them exchange all business documents electronically and simplify supply chain processes as a result. FLOW Partner Automation, our software platform, empowers its users to engage in smart business exchanges and streamline communication through seamless integration with any existing system. Since 1987, we have supported all EDI and e-invoicing standards and communication methods worldwide. Today, our global team of experts share their knowledge with our 2,500+ customers, facilitating the exchange of over 1 billion documents through FLOW each year.

TIE Kinetix is a public company (Euronext: TIE), and has offices in the Netherlands, France, Germany, Australia, and the United States. For more information, visit www.TIEKinetix.com, and follow us on Linkedin, Twitter, Facebook, Xing, and YouTube.

About To-Increase

Founded in 2005, To-Increase provides business software solutions to over 2200 mid-market and enterprise customers in 45 countries. Our asset-centric solutions for Microsoft Dynamics 365 include engineering, manufacturing, servicing, and renting or leasing solutions. We also deliver customer-centric solutions that help companies align technology with strategic goals, operate more efficiently, and provide the best possible experience to their customers. Across devices, business locations, and work environments, To-Increase offerings help companies master their unique requirements with standardized technology that is easy and economical to deploy and maintain.

To-Increase is the only three-time Microsoft Dynamics Global Outstanding ISV of the Year award winner and offers an impressive portfolio of industry, business, and technical productivity solutions for Microsoft Dynamics.

