LIVEKINDLY Collective, a collection of heritage and start-up brands on track to become one of the world's largest plant-based food companies, today announced the acquisition of No Meat, Iceland Foods' vegan meat alternative company.

With this transaction, LIVEKINDLY Collective underlines its ambition to spearhead the worldwide food revolution proclaiming environmentally friendly meat alternatives.

"This acquisition is very complementary to our current portfolio further strengthening our position in the frozen sector of the fast-growing plant-based meat category", says Domenico Speciale, General Manager for LIVEKINDLY Collective in the UK. "No Meat has been such an incredible success with its award winning, great value and great tasting products. This acquisition is a big step in delivering our mission of making plant-based food the new norm."

Speciale continues: "Iceland Foods has done an amazing job in building the No Meat brand over the last few years. The team has been brilliant in their approach by continually developing new products and rotating the range to bring excitement to the category. We are proud to welcome No Meat into the LIVEKINDLY Collective and to support its future growth."

Under the leadership of global food industry executives, LIVEKINDLY Collective is working to make plant-based food the new norm by building a robust ecosystem of founder-led plant-based brands that include the Fry Family Food Co., LikeMeat, Oumph!, lifestyle digital media platform, LIVEKINDLY and now No Meat.

"Bringing No Meat into the LIVEKINDLY Collective family as a mission aligned partner was a natural next step for us. Its strategy to meet the demand of consumers for healthier and more environmentally friendly vegan products mirrors our own commitment to protect the planet. It is aligned with our strategy to scale rapidly and transform the current global food system." says Kees Kruythoff, CEO and Chairman of LIVEKINDLY Collective.

Andrew Staniland, Trading Director Frozen at Iceland Foods says: "We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with LIVEKINDLY Collective both to bring the No Meat brand to new consumers globally and to significantly expand Iceland Foods' plant-based product offering in the UK."

Staniland continues: "We have been market leader in meeting rapidly increasing consumer demand for vegan products by developing No Meat, the world's largest frozen vegan range, combining great taste with outstanding value. Our offer within the UK's fastest-growing food market will be further strengthened when we begin to sell LIVEKINDLY Collective's existing brands Oumph!, LikeMeat and Fry's Family Food Co. in Iceland and The Food Warehouse stores across the UK and Ireland from April 2021."

"This new partnership will launch in January 2021 with our Veganuary Sale, where we will have a whole host of new and exclusive No Meat products and savings for our customers to enjoy."

Kees Kruythoff adds: "Under the umbrella of LIVEKINDLY Collective two of our brands, Fry's and Oumph!, are official sponsors of Veganuary 2021. This global movement is a real force for change, and I am very excited to partner with Iceland Foods."

About No Meat

No Meat believes that food can bring people together, taste great and be good for the planet. No Meat products taste amazing, whether you're a vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian, flexitarian or meat-eater, and are all made from 100% plant-based ingredients.

No Meat's products include the award-winning No Bull burger, No Bull mince and 'meat' balls, No Porkies sausages and burgers, No Chick fillets and strips, No Duck spring rolls, No Lamb koftas, No Fish fingers, No Cheese pizzas, pasties and macaroni cheese, and No Moo dairy-free chocolate puddings and strawberry cones.No Meat products are currently available in Iceland, Asda and Ocado in the UK.

About LIVEKINDLY Collective

LIVEKINDLY Collective was founded by the Blue Horizon Group on the belief that plant-based alternatives have the power to make the global food system sustainable. Through strategic partnerships with seed growers, producers, and distributors, we are the only company in the plant-based food sector to own and operate the entire value chain.

As a collective of entrepreneurs and business leaders from across the globe, we are uniquely positioned to create impact with speed, at scale because of our unique capabilities and purpose-driven mission to effect change through sustainable, cruelty-free plant-based alternatives.

Through our brands Oumph!, The Fry Family Food Co. and LikeMeat, we are making plant-based eating the new normal and providing our customers with healthy, sustainable, delicious food options. Furthermore, we are communicating informative, entertaining and inspiring content about veganism and the environment through our lifestyle platform LIVEKINDLY.

For humanity, our home and those who share it with us. LIVEKINDLY.

