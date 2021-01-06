The Indian manufacturer has unveiled new mono-PERC modules in 120, 144, and 156 half-cell versions with claimed efficiency between 18.34% and 21.02%.From pv magazine India Indian module manufacturer Vikram Solar has unveiled a new solar panel series with efficiencies ranging from 18.34% to 21.02% and a power output of up to 505 W. The series, which includes both monofacial and bifacial products, relies on M6-size (166mm) PERC cells and the modules are available in 120, 144 and 156 half-cell versions. The 120-cell variant will exclusively be available for the US and international markets. "The ...

