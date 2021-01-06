Redflow CEO, Tim Harris, is confident the company's Gen3 flow battery will go into production in the first half of this year, once the results from its customer trial are evaluated.From pv magazine Australia Redflow's Gen3 battery customer trial, which is already underway and scheduled to be complete by the middle of the month, is one of the final steps before the Australian energy storage company begins producing its latest model. Already boasting the world's smallest commercially available flow batteries, the ZCell and ZBM2, Redflow are looking to move into mass production techniques for ...

