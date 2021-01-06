Xcel Energy wants to build solar projects of at least 75 MW that interconnect to the existing infrastructure at its Sherco plant in Minnesota.From pv magazine USA Xcel Energy said it wants to add around 500 MW of new large-scale solar generation near its coal-fired Sherco Power Plant in Minnesota. The Minneapolis-based utility is accepting proposals from developers to build solar projects of at least 75 MW that interconnect to the existing infrastructure at the Sherco plant. Proposals will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Feb. 2. The projects would create an estimated 25 permanent positions, pending ...

