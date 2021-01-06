For the program's third edition, Tommy Hilfiger strongly encourages black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) entrepreneurs to apply, and invites consumers to register to judge the submissions.

Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], is pleased to announce that applications for the third edition of the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge open from January 6 until March 8, 2021. The global program aims to support entrepreneurial start-up and scale-up stage businesses that develop solutions that make a positive social impact on the fashion landscape. Since its inception in 2018, the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge has awarded €350,000 to entrepreneurs who stand up for what they believe in and are committed to driving change within their communities. Building on Tommy Hilfiger's sustainability vision to Waste Nothing and Welcome All, the third edition of the program strives to amplify and support black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) entrepreneurs who are working to advance their communities and foster a more inclusive future of fashion. Consumers are also invited to get involved and help judge submissions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105006033/en/

"The Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge puts a spotlight on entrepreneurs putting their heart and soul into making a positive social impact in our industry," said Tommy Hilfiger. "This year, we want to showcase an even more diverse range of perspectives, ideas and communities by supporting BIPOC entrepreneurs. We have a responsibility to drive change across the fashion landscape, and I am honored to further our commitment to inclusivity and equal representation through the upcoming Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge."

Interested businesses are invited to submit project proposals that focus on creating a more inclusive fashion value-chain. Applicants will be narrowed down to six finalists who will be invited to develop their project plans virtually with the support of dedicated Tommy Hilfiger and external subject-matter experts. With training from an experienced pitch coach, finalists will present their final concept to a prestigious jury panel and associate audience at the global Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge final event to be held in early 2022.

In a bid to further its ambitions of inclusivity, Tommy Hilfiger has extended an invitation to consumers to join in as Consumer Judges and help decide this year's finalists. Consumer Judges will be tasked with narrowing down finalists from 200 to 50, with each being sent at least four applications to judge via the brand's online microsite. Applications to become a Consumer Judge can be made through https://responsibility.pvh.com/tommy/fashion-frontier-challenge/ and close February 8th.

The following program prizes have been increased from previous years, providing winners with the ?nance and knowledge to grow their business idea:

A total of €200,000 awarded between winners and a chance at an additional €15,000 prize for winning the "Audience Favorite Vote"

A year-long mentorship with global Tommy Hilfiger's internal experts,

A place on the INSEAD Social Entrepreneurship Program (ISEP)

A year-long INSEAD mentorship

"While the fashion industry has taken positive steps towards becoming more inclusive and diverse, there is still more to be done," said Martijn Hagman, CEO, Tommy Hilfiger Global. "Through the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge, we are furthering our commitment towards representation and diversity and helping drive the changes we most want, and need, to see."

Tommy Hilfiger's mission is to become a fashion company that Wastes Nothing and Welcomes All; a leading sustainable designer lifestyle company through how it creates its product, manages its operations, and connects with its communities and stakeholders. More information about Tommy Hilfiger's sustainability journey, which is powered by PVH's Forward Fashion strategy, can be found on https://global.tommy.com/en_int/about-us-corporate-sustainability.

More information about the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge, including how to apply, is available here: https://responsibility.pvh.com/tommy/fashion-frontier-challenge/.

