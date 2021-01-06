Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 651 internationalen Medien
Perfekt³: Perfekter Chart, perfektes Umsatz-/ Gewinnszenario, perfekter Einstiegszeitpunkt?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AE98 ISIN: GB00BYV81293 Ticker-Symbol: 1JS 
Stuttgart
06.01.21
09:45 Uhr
0,640 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHIELD THERAPEUTICS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHIELD THERAPEUTICS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6480,70210:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SHIELD THERAPEUTICS
SHIELD THERAPEUTICS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SHIELD THERAPEUTICS PLC0,6400,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.