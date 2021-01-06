The acquisition expands Sysnet's commitment to delivering cyber security and compliance solutions to organizations globally.

Sysnet Global Solutions, a leading provider of cyber security and compliance solutions, today announces that it has acquired NuArx, Inc. to further enhance Sysnet's technology platform and accelerate its market expansion. NuArx, Inc. is a market-leading provider of PCI compliance, managed security and digital transformation solutions for the restaurant, convenience, grocery and retail industries throughout North America, and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

The acquisition comes at a time when cyber-criminal activity is increasing drastically, significantly impacting businesses of all sizes. Recent reports show that COVID-19 has provided opportunities for cyber criminals to increase activity and innovation, a secular trend that threatens the stability and business continuity of many organizations. The addition of NuArx brings extensive compliance and security expertise for protecting the digital interactions of businesses and their customers. With over 4 million merchants and payment processors now in the Sysnet organization, Sysnet has taken the lead in delivering cyber security and compliance solutions to organizations worldwide.

NuArx's SecurePCI platform delivers integrated managed security and PCI compliance solutions. The platform has fueled NuArx's rapid growth with major brands throughout North America.

The NuArx acquisition follows Sysnet's recent acquisitions of the Managed Compliance Solutions (MCS) division of ControlScan and Viking Cloud. The combination of four cyber security powerhouses Sysnet, NuArx, Viking Cloud, and ControlScan creates a scalable platform for next-generation cyber defense with security consulting services delivered by the industry's leading experts.

"The acquisition of NuArx by Sysnet is part of Sysnet's growth strategy and helps position Sysnet at the forefront of security and compliance,"Gabe Moynagh, Chief Executive Officer of Sysnet commented."As organizations continue to strain under the ever-increasing onslaught of cyber-attacks, scalable cyber security platforms are needed so merchants of all sizes and locations can address emerging threats, while also achieving and meeting critical compliance mandates. NuArx bolsters Sysnet's cyber security and compliance solutions and plays a critical role in helping our customers meet ever-increasing threats."

"The NuArx team is very excited to join Sysnet Global Solutions," said Rich Stanbaugh, Chief Executive Officer of NuArx. "Combining our teams, expertise and technology platforms is a big win for our customers, delivering a broader range of services and cutting-edge solutions with the same innovative culture and commitment to customer success."

The Sysnet team was assisted in the transaction by Willkie Farr Gallagher.

Truist Securities, Inc. served as financial advisor, and Gunderson Dettmer LLP served as legal advisor to NuArx.

NuArx was a portfolio company of One Equity Partners. OEP partnered with management to invest in NuArx in 2016 to support its formation and growth after a successful exit from ANX.

Earlier this year, Sysnet received a significant growth equity funding from FTV Capital and True Wind Capital, which has been used to support Sysnet's rapid growth.

About Sysnet

Established in 1989, Sysnet Global Solutions provides payment card industry, cyber security and compliance solutions that help businesses to improve security and acquiring organizations to reduce risk. Specializing in data security and PCI DSS compliance validation solutions, Sysnet offers a range of services, including its award-winning, Sysnet.air Proactive Data Security compliance and security management solution to a wide variety of businesses including acquirers, ISOs, international banks, payment service providers and merchants. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Sysnet has clients in more than 60 countries worldwide. Connect with Sysnet on LinkedIn, follow on Twitter. Subscribe to the Blog. www.sysnetgs.com.

About NuArx

NuArx accelerates digital transformation through PCI compliance, network security and business continuity solutions. NuArx designs and deploys secure plug-and-play digital foundations for the world's leading brands. NuArx drives faster time-to-revenue, reduces retail friction and improves omni-channel customer experience. Delivering 100% brand visibility and intelligence, NuArx is your strategic partner along for the brand's journey, fueling growth and maximizing enterprise value.

Connect with NuArx on Facebook, on LinkedIn or follow on Twitter.

nuarxinc.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005044/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts

Sysnet

Sandra Higgins

Chief Marketing Officer

Sandra.Higgins@sysnetgs.com

Nuarx

Kevin Pierce

Executive Vice President

piercek@nuarxinc.com