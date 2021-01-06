Pastest Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

MANCHESTER, England, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pastest, a leader in online medical test preparation, has announced the appointment of Frances Holmes as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Leading the financial functions of the company, Frances will help drive the growth strategy and support all strategic and operational initiatives across the business. A qualified chartered accountant, Frances brings over 10 years of experience in financial operations for global high-growth, digital businesses.

Prior to joining Pastest, Frances served as Senior Commercial Finance Manager at Deliveroo, one of the UK's fastest growing start-ups with revenue growth of 650% year on year. In addition, Frances has held financial positions at WorldRemit, Karhoo, Lebara Group, Newedge Financial and Ladbrokes.

In her spare time Frances is a mentor for Bethnal Green Ventures, an early stage tech for good VC.

Philip Curzon, CEO of Pastest, said: "Frances brings to Pastest a portfolio of strategic experience that's especially relevant to our business today and into the future. After years of being a market leader in the medical test prep space, Pastest is embarking upon an exciting and unprecedented period of digital and technology innovation and growth. Frances' experience in the tech sector will prove instrumental as we move forward."

On her appointment, Frances said: "I am really excited to join Pastest and become part of such an inspiring and welcoming team. I am passionate about tech and human behaviour so am very much looking forward to being part of Pastest's continuing journey in the world of Education Technology."

About Pastest

For close to 50 years, medical students and doctors from across the globe have trusted Pastest to help them excel in critical exams and tests. The company's mission is to empower the doctors of today and tomorrow to become world class medics through accurate, innovative and technologically driven test prep solutions. Pastest is located at Booths Park in Knutsford, Cheshire.

