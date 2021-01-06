The following information is based on the press release from Tikkurila Oyj (Tikkurila) published on January 6, 2021 and may be subject to change. PPG Industries, Inc. has announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Tikkurila, so that every one (1) Tikkurila share held will entitle their holder to a cash payment of EUR 27.75 per share. If Tikkurila, as a result of the offer, requests for a de-listing of the underlying share or if the trading in the same is considered to be insufficient to support related derivatives trading, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for options, regular and gross return forwards in Tikkurila (TIK1V3) and (2) settle the contracts at Fair Value according to below. For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=835212